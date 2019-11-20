DNA kits are at their lowest prices of the year right now. AncestryDNA's Black Friday sale will make gifting this kit more affordable, at least for a limited time. For anyone who's curious about their genetic background and family history, it's an exciting offer.

AncestryDNA kits are on sale for $59 (regularly $99) until November 27, 2019. The DNA activation kit provides info about a person's origins & ethnicity, DNA matches, and family history. With this kit, you can even get info about your family's origins in particular parts of the world. Maybe your ancestor hailed from a particular region of Scotland, or maybe they're all from Norway.

In addition, Ancestry 6-month gift subscriptions start at $79 (regularly $99) until November 27 as well. This provides access to billions of online historical records from all 50 states. For even more info, a 6-month world explorer membership begins at $119, and that offers access to billions of global records from over 80 countries. For people who are just getting started with genealogy, as well as those who have been researching their family tree for a while, this is an incredible amount of information. As a bonus, members will also receive free custom question cards from TableTopics.

Valid through November 30, this is an exciting offer for anyone who wants to learn more about their genetic or historical family story.