Sleepless nights are a rite of passage for new parents. And just because you are a celebrity doesn't mean you're immune to the late night feedings and early morning diaper changes. Just ask new dad Andy Cohen, who welcomed his first baby at the beginning of February. He might be the host of one of Bravo's most loved shows, but he's handling parenthood as well as anyone who's experiencing it all for the first time. Andy Cohen gets candid about his first weeks with baby Benjamin and parents can totally relate.

The 50-year-old Bravo host who's made himself a household name with the show Watch What Happens Live is on cloud nine, sleep or no sleep.

He recently called in to the Today show to FaceTime hosts Koda Kotb and Kathy Lee Gifford and talk all about life as a new dad, according to People.

And it's no surprise that the talk went straight to how his nights were going. While he wasn't getting much sleep before baby, he's still not getting any now, only for different reasons, Cohen said, according to the Today show.

"I was never sleeping but I just wasn’t sleeping for different reasons," he told Kotb and Gifford. "Now I kinda feel like, 'Oh, these are the reasons I shouldn’t be sleeping!'"

Goodbye bachelorhood, hello parenthood!

Typically, adults between the ages of 26 to 64 need about seven to nine hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, according to the National Sleep Foundation. And new parents everywhere are probably now rolling their eyes at that number, because all too often, it's just not their reality.

A recent study showed that new parents rack up a six month sleep deficit in the first two years of parenthood, according to Medical News Today. And more than 60 percent of parents with babies younger than the age of 2 manage to get 3 hours and 15 minutes of sleep each night or less.

Cohen announced that he was expecting a baby via surrogate in December on the WWHL season finale.

"I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who's carrying my future," Cohen told viewers, according to Us Weekly.

Cohen continued saying that he always new fatherhood was something he wanted in his life:

Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life, and though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.

Cohen worked with a surrogate from California. Though he lives in New York, the surrogacy laws are different by state, according to Page Six.

He announced the gender of his baby to be live on air with friend and colleague Anderson Cooper, during a live New Year's Even broadcast for CNN, according to the Today show.

And little Benjamin Allen, named after Cohen's grandfather, was born on Feb. 4, according to HuffPost.

Despite the lack of sleep, Cohen seems to be embracing the dad life. As seen in a recent Instagram post, they've already traveled together. Only the best for baby Cohen. In the photo he can be seen wearing baby and looking oh so proud. The caption said, "Digging the dad gear!"

So when can Cohen expect to get his zzz's back? Some babies start sleeping for 5 to 6 hour stretches between 4 to 6 months, according to The Nested Bean. But, every baby is different, so only time will tell.

Until then, experienced parents would suggest coffee, and lots of it. Also commiserating with other sleep-deprived parents help. Just don't fall asleep mid-sentence.