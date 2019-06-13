Everyone's favorite Bravo TV host, producer and Housewives' wrangler is celebrating his first Father's Day this weekend. To help mark the occasion, Andy Cohen handpicked 40 baby items for Amazon, creating a New Dad Essentials list that you're going to love. With a few months of fatherhood under his belt, these are the items that Andy swears by, helping him stress less and spend more quality time with sweet baby Benjamin.

Born on Feb. 4 via surrogate, Benjamin has changed Andy's life in all the best ways. And while any new parent will tell you that babies may be small, but they come with a lot of stuff, Andy is taking it all in stride (and remembering to ask for help along the way).

"As a first-time dad, I asked everyone for advice, and the Housewives in particular helped me prepare for this big life change," Andy said to Amazon. "I'm about to celebrate my first Father's Day and while I'm still learning every day, my confidence is growing. I'm so excited to partner with Amazon and share all the products that have helped me transition into life as a Dad — and the best part is they arrive in two days or less, right to my doorstep!"

Here are some of my personal favorites from the New Dad Essentials list. Happy first Father's Day to Andy, and if you have a new dad to celebrate, these products could help.