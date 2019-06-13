Andy Cohen's Baby Essentials On Amazon Are Must-Haves & Include Some Affordable Favorites
Everyone's favorite Bravo TV host, producer and Housewives' wrangler is celebrating his first Father's Day this weekend. To help mark the occasion, Andy Cohen handpicked 40 baby items for Amazon, creating a New Dad Essentials list that you're going to love. With a few months of fatherhood under his belt, these are the items that Andy swears by, helping him stress less and spend more quality time with sweet baby Benjamin.
Born on Feb. 4 via surrogate, Benjamin has changed Andy's life in all the best ways. And while any new parent will tell you that babies may be small, but they come with a lot of stuff, Andy is taking it all in stride (and remembering to ask for help along the way).
"As a first-time dad, I asked everyone for advice, and the Housewives in particular helped me prepare for this big life change," Andy said to Amazon. "I'm about to celebrate my first Father's Day and while I'm still learning every day, my confidence is growing. I'm so excited to partner with Amazon and share all the products that have helped me transition into life as a Dad — and the best part is they arrive in two days or less, right to my doorstep!"
Here are some of my personal favorites from the New Dad Essentials list. Happy first Father's Day to Andy, and if you have a new dad to celebrate, these products could help.
1. Pacifier Thermometer
Summer Infant Pacifier Thermometer
$11.99
$10.89
Amazon
It can be challenging getting an accurate read of baby's temperature, but Summer Infant has come up with something clever by combining a thermometer and pacifier together. The Fever Alert glow feature allows parents to get a nighttime temperature reading without disturbing baby, and the memory feature recalls last reading to help monitor the baby's progress.
2. Hooded Towel
Hudson Baby Unisex Baby Animal Face Hooded Towel, Blue Elephant
$14.99
Amazon
Made with 100 percentterry cotton, I love that Andy included this on his New Dad list. Bath time is such a special bonding time activity, and no doubt baby Benjamin looks adorable all bundled up in this Hudson Baby elephant hooded towel.
3. Baby Healing Ointment
Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy
$12.32
Amazon
Any new parent will tell you that finding the diaper rash cream that's best for your baby is very important. Andy's favorite is Aquaphor, and I like that you can also use it on dry skin and minor scrapes. The ointment is paraben, dye, and fragrance-free, which is particularly good for babies with sensitive skin.
4. Diaper Bag Backpack
Maman Diaper Bag Backpack with Stroller Straps
$44.95
Amazon
A diaper bag is an essential item, but turning it into a backpack is even better. Be hands-free with baby in this chic bag from Maman. With eight deep pockets, you can stuff everything you need for baby while you're out and about. For Andy, it's the streets of NYC, but this bag can go anywhere. Comes with a changing pad and the material is super easy to wipe up from any messes along the way.
5. Espresso Machine
Breville Nespresso Creatista Single Serve Espresso Machine with Milk Auto Steam Wand, Black
$499.95
$227.99
Amazon
As I sit here sipping my coffee, I must say I love this addition to Andy's list. Yes to coffee, especially for sleep-deprived parents! The Breville Nespresso machine is pretty awesome, too. You can be your own barista with this machine, all from the comfort of your own kitchen.
6. Baby Swing
7. Baby Dome
Fisher-Price On-the-Go Baby Dome
$59.04
Amazon
This is a new product discovery for me, but I love the concept of Fisher Price's on-the-go baby dome! Easily packable, it provides a safe, comfy place for baby to nap and play while you are on a picnic this summer. This is perfect for the early months, and per instructions, "only with a child who is unable to push up on hands and knees, pull up, or sit unassisted."
8. Stroller
2018 UPPAbaby Cruz Stroller
$549.99
Amazon
The UPPAbaby stroller is a popular choice among stroller brands, and I see why. Modern and stylish, its compact design can take on the worst bumps and most overloaded basket. I like that it has reclining options and comes with extras like a rain and bug shield. The sunshade is SPF 50; take that, sun!