Angelina Jolie Brought Her Son Pax To The Golden Globes, & You're About To Feel Old AF

If you're a working mom you know that sometimes, it's impossible to separate work from home. Just look at working moms in Hollywood, like Angelina Jolie, who brought her son Pax to the Golden Globes. And these photos of Pax all grown up will make you feel old AF.

Seriously, if you're anything like me, you probably remember Jolie's son as a little kid, following her around in all the paparazzi photos of her. But now, Pax is a legitimate teenager and accompanying his mother to award shows. As the second-oldest child of Jolie, Pax is a 14-year-old, but seems to be void of all that teenage angst. Well, maybe for now.

But, that's beside the point. What's truly amazing is that instead of bringing a handsome man as her date, she chose to bring her son and share a special night just with him. Considering the fact that Jolie has six children, it's probably a really nice night when she can just spend some quality, one-on-one time with one of them. And Sunday night, that was Pax. Pax was adopted in 2007 from Vietnam, and has been a fixture in Jolie's life ever since. Truly, the moment when the mother-son duo walked down the red carpet was definitely one for the ages.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But, in order to truly enjoy this nostalgia, let's back things up a little. For 12 years, the world was blessed with drama, romance, and intrigue as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's love affair dominated the headlines.

