What is it about ice cream that makes everyone instantly revert to the giddy wonderment of childhood? From the first lick of a cone, it's as though I can shove off all my stress, if only for a minute. Sometimes I want that feeling to last just a bit longer, and do you know what helps even more than ice cream? Booze. Thankfully, the geniuses at Davey's Ice Cream and Angry Orchard came up with a way for me to combine the joy of ice cream and the mellow chill of rosé with Angry Orchard Rosé Cider ice cream — possibly the most perfect summertime refreshment.

While it's good to feel like a kid again sometimes by enjoying a scoop or two of Superman ice cream on a hot day, there are times when you want something more sophisticated. Enter Angry Orchard Rosé CreamCider and Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé Sorbet. The CreamCider takes Davey's delectable sweet cream ice cream base and churns it with the classic rosé sorbet, creating a sweet-tart apple ice cream in perfect millennial pink. The Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé Sorbet takes the tart taste of rosé up a notch with the addition of the bright red blooms of the hibiscus flower and fresh pineapple juice, and it explodes with cool tropical flavors.

Davey's Ice Cream & Angry Orchard

It's only available for a limited time, so you're going to want to hurry out to get a pint or 15 for your freezer. The Rosé CreamCider and Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé sorbet will be available at certain Davey's Ice Cream locations on Friday, July 13 through Sunday, July 15, and at the main Angry Orchard Brewery in Walden, New York on Sunday, July 15.

Davey's is a favorite of mine, and my whole family agrees. My kids adore their Williamsburg, Brooklyn shop with its bright colors and out-of-this-world ice creams and ice cream sandwiches. My personal favorites have always been their fruity flavors, so I'm truly excited to try these new creations. They also have the best toasted coconut available as a topping, and I'm going to get so much dumped on the Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé sorbet, it's basically going to be the best piña colada ever.

Can I get real for a minute? My kids are forever stealing my ice cream cones. It's just a thing they do. Here's the thing: they can't steal my booze cream. This is the one occasion when I can order two scoops with double coconut and get to eat two scoops with double coconut. Seriously, the shop will still have the Nutella ice cream and fresh strawberry ice cream, so it's not like I'm being cruel. It's called being a responsible parent. I'm pretty passable at it by now.

As for the rosé aspect? Millennials made it the drink of summer. Now, I'm sure there are going to be people from other generations trying to take credit, but I'm sorry, Linda, this one is all us. We killed the diamond market, chain restaurants, and made rosé happen. Since we're also huge cider and beer drinkers (ostensibly to forget our towering student loan debt), hard Rosé Cider became our jam as soon as it hit the shelves. I've personally purchased several six packs of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider at Target for myself and for parties.

The Angry Orchard main cider house is in Walden, New York, just a few hours from the city. It happens to be really near several of my favorite "pick your own" orchards, and I'd planned on making a weekend of the tap house and picking apples with my hubs and kids this fall. Although I do think that hitting the cider house or having a few scoops of Angry Orchard Rosé Cider Ice Cream before picking apples would make the whole process a lot more fun.