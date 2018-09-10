Every time I turn around, it seems yet another Duggar is entering into a courtship, getting engaged, walking down the aisle, or announcing a pregnancy. Then again, that's bound to happen, considering Michelle and Jim Bob have 19 children in all. And it seems at least one of their adult children is following in their footsteps toward a super-sized family of their own. That's because Michelle and Jim Bob's eldest son, Josh, and his wife, Anna, already have five children together — and once again, rumors started flying that Anna was expecting another baby. However, Anna Duggar addressed those pregnancy rumors with this witty response on Instagram, hopefully shutting down any further speculation.

It all started when Anna shared a series of photos featuring herself, her five kiddos, and her newly-resurfaced husband, Josh. (He hasn't made too many social media appearances since the scandals that rattled him and his family back in 2015.) On Sept. 3, Anna took to Instagram to share a family photo. "Hope you are having a #HappyLaborDay and spending it with ones you love most!" she wrote alongside a shot of herself, Josh, and their kiddos — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, and Mason. "We spent some time with family & friends at #FarmlandAdventures today!"

Followers were quick to wonder: Is Anna expecting baby number six? Apparently, they drew this conclusion based on the loose-fitting dress Anna was wearing. According to OK! magazine, some eagle-eyed Reddit users noticed the floral dress is the same one Anna wore when she was pregnant with Mason. “I think she’s pregnant. Yes, it’s sooner than her usual pattern, but I think she was pregnant at Si’s wedding,” one person commented, according to the publication.

Another fan predicted, “I believe 100% she will be pregnant again by him. I wouldn't be surprised if she announces ‘We're expecting’ sometime soon."

However, yet another fan pointed out, “That's a very popular dress on Amazon, marketed as a non-maternity dress. Swing dresses are very popular. I have a couple because they are comfy."

The answer to fans' speculation came in the form of an Instagram comment directly from Anna herself, as Radar Online first reported. "Saw another pic and you definitely are 'showing,' one Instagram follower had written — to which Anna replied:

And there we have it, folks. No, Josh and Anna Duggar are not expecting their sixth child — just yet, that is. Back when Anna was pregnant with their first child, Josh had told TODAY, “We’re leaving that up to God," when asked how many children they wanted to have. So chances are, there will be more children in the future for Josh and Anna. Just not in the immediate future.

Then again, followers of the Duggar family have been pretty "spoiled" so far this year, as far as new babies are concerned. At one point, not one, not two, but three of the siblings were expecting their first child. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth welcomed a baby boy in February, Joseph and Kendra Duggar welcomed a son in June, and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo had a baby girl in July. Since then, no other Duggar siblings have announced a pregnancy. So by now, Counting On fans are likely hawking every social media photo for signs of the next Duggar baby.

Still, it's in incredibly poor taste to ask a woman if she's pregnant, if she hasn't personal volunteered this information herself. Even if her belly is looking a little on the bloated side. Even if she's wearing loose-fitting clothing. Even if you think she looks unmistakably with-child. Because you never know what's actually going on.

So yeah. Fans should definitely CTFD and just wait until Josh and Anna Duggar announce baby news themselves, whenever that may or may not happen.