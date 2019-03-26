Anna Faris & Chris Pratt's Relationship After Splitting Is #DivorceGoals

As a child of divorced parents, I can attest that ending a marriage can be rough — especially when kids are involved. You're connected by a child — meaning under a shared custody agreement, you'll be seeing a lot of one another over the years.. This doesn't even take into account high-stress topics like spousal support, child support, where the child will live, etc. Emotions can run high, and it's all too easy to be resentful and hold grudges against your ex. Unless you're Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, of course. Because Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's relationship after splitting is #DivorceGoals.

As a refresher, the pair married back in 2009 and share a 6-year-old son named Jack, according to Entertainment Weekly. They shocked fans in August 2017 when they announced their separation with a joint statement via socail media. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed," Pratt wrote on Facebook at the time. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another." Their divorce was finalized this past October, People reported.

Recently, Faris sat down with Laura Wasser for her PodcastOne show, Divorce Sucks!, to talk about her life before and after divorcing Pratt — as well as her experience with co-parenting with her ex. "He really is such an amazing person — I’m really grateful that we are so close, and I know that we both want the best, just happiness," Faris told Wassner.

To that, Wassner pointed out, “A lot of people want that, but sometimes they can’t effectuate it the way you guys have been able to do." The podcast host gave the example of Faris' reaction to Pratt's recent engagement. As ET Online reported, Faris congratulated Pratt via Instagram when he posted about getting engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger in January. "I'm so happy for you both!!" she commented on a photo of the couple embracing. "Congratulations!"

"Chris and I had a long conversation earlier on about — our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place. Do we do that sooner or later?" Faris told Wessner. "Grudge holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?" Faris added:

He was so sweet, as he always is, he called me like, 'So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.' and I was like, 'That’s awesome!' and I told him that I was an ordained minister.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Too sweet, right? Pratt was in no way obligated to give Faris a heads-up about popping the questions to his girlfriend. But clearly, he understands the value of having a amicable relationship with the person he's co-parenting with. And their son will only benefit from their amazing example.