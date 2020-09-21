After winning the award for Best Supporting Comedy Actress, Annie Murphy's Emmy win speech was a serious breath of fresh air. The actress took the opportunity to express her gratitude for her show, Schitt's Creek, and highlight why people love it so much — which are the same reasons why the show swept up so many awards at the Emmys.

"The six years that I have spent working on this show have been the best six years of my entire life," Murphy said. "And I am so, so proud of the cast and the crew and the writers and I cannot believe that Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are my friends."

This is the first Emmy award for the actress who plays the very hilarious Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek. Murphy gave a special shout out to her costars, Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara — who play her parents Johnny and Moira Rose on the show — in addition to pointing out the show's message.

"I'm so proud to be a part of a show that stands for love and kindness and inclusivity and acceptance, because those four things are things that we need more than ever right now," she said. "This is just really, really wild. Thank you so much."

In case you missed the first hour of the Emmys, Schitt's Creek swept up the entire comedy category. That's not too bad for a little Canadian show about a down-on-their-luck rich family that takes up residence in a rural town called Schitt's Creek. A small group of cast members from the show were able to gather at a small, socially distanced event in Toronto on Sunday night, where they were able to celebrate all of their major accomplishments.

While Murphy's speech was amazing in itself, nothing was better than watching her costar and the show's creator, Dan Levy, in the background of the speech. After the actor grabbed her in the biggest hug once her name was announced, he spent the duration of her speech gushing in silent awe from behind her. It's very fitting he did this, since the actor called Murphy his "better half" in his own acceptance speech for supporting actor in a comedy series.

That's the kind of support that people need in 2020.

But Levy's speech for outstanding comedy series was just as special as Murphy's. The two had a lot of similarities, touching on the importance of love and kindness — two things that everyone could use right now. "Our show, at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something we need more of now than we've ever needed before," he said.

You can see this kind of love and kindness in the first five seasons of Schitt's Creek, which is currently streaming on Netflix right now.