There are a lot of great moments in the world, but few are as perfect as when black-ish star Anthony Anderson's Black Lives Matter tribute at the Emmys called out racism, not just in the television industry, but around the world. Award shows have been a longstanding platform for social justice, and the 2020 Emmys was no exception to this.

"This was supposed to be the Blackest Emmy's ever!" Anderson said during his special appearance at the Emmys on Sunday night. This year's Emmys made history with a record number of Black actors landing Emmy nominations, according to Harper's Bazaar. "These Emmys would have been NBA All Star Weekend and Wakanda all rolled into one," he joked.

The actor delivered his monologue next to the show's host, Jimmy Kimmel, where he talked about the importance of telling Black stories on TV, like the ones told on the ABC sitcom in which he stars in, black-ish.

"I'm still rooting for everyone Black, because Black stories, Black performances, and Black lives matter," Anderson said.

The actor led Kimmel and viewers at home in a chant of "Black Lives Matter," with the hopes of the very poignant message reaching the vice president in the White House. "Louder, Jimmy!" Anderson said. "Say it so that Mike Pence can hear you!"

The nine-time Emmy nominee joked that this year's Emmys should have been "hot sauce in your purse" Black, or "Howard University Homecoming" Black — but things were different because of the coronavirus. "Because Black lives matter, Black people will stay at home tonight," he said. "And be safe. But that's fine because guess what? Y'all don't know how to light us anyway."

This isn't the first time that Anderson has been outspoken on these issues. Anderson said during a Nightline interview in 2017 that he had "sheer surprise" when President Trump was elected in 2016. "We all have to come together to fight for what we believe is fair," he said. "Because some people put their heads in the sand and think it's just going to go away. And it's not."

Anderson has since participated in recent Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death and has gone on to say that black-ish will address this movement head on. "You can rest assured that we will be dealing with this administration, we will be dealing with COVID, and we will be dealing with the protests, which we have dealt with before, just on a different level now," he told Hollywood Life in August.

His Black Lives Matter tribute during the Emmys dealt with all of that. It called out the administration, brought attention to the protests, and addressed the coronavirus pandemic. This tribute was an important break from the biggest night in television to bring attention to a bigger issue — Black Lives Matter.