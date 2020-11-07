When the leaves start falling, the temperature starts changing, and fall is upon us, everyone becomes so obsessed with pumpkin spice everything that they kind of forget about the other delicious seasonal flavors they are out there. Sure, pumpkin spice is worth celebrating, but why do we forget about all the great apple recipes for sweet and savory tastebuds? Apples are in season through November, and a fresh, sweet apple is really unlike anything else. Plus, they're super versatile (one might argue even more versatile than pumpkin).

This crisp fruit is pretty much perfect when baked into a pie, a cake, or a flaky pastry. You can chop apples up into tiny pieces and add them to muffins or pancakes, or you can sauté them with cinnamon for a warm oatmeal. You can also slice them up and add them to a pork dish for the perfect balance of salty and sweet, or pair them with cheese for a snack or meal. The options are pretty much endless when it comes to apples.

Below are some of the best apple recipes for sweet and savory fans, and you'll definitely want to bookmark all of them to make them through fall and winter.

1. Apple Sheet Pan Pancakes A Pretty Life In The Suburbs Sweet apple pancakes are a perfect fall breakfast, but who really has the time to stand over the griddle flipping them when also watching kids? These apple sheet pan pancakes from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs make it so much easier to put together a delicious breakfast, and they are super fluffy.

2. Apple Turnovers With Cheese A Pretty Life In The Suburbs The best thing about apples is that they don't only need to be eaten in a sweet dessert or dish. They pair really well with more savory options, especially cheese. These apple turnovers with cheese from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs are the ideal mix of savory and sweet: cinnamon apples and sharp Swiss cheese make the perfect filling in a crisp and light phyllo dough.

3. Chicken Sausage Sheet Pan Bake A Spicy Perspective Have apples for dinner with this simple and fast chicken sausage sheet pan bake from A Spicy Perspective. Apples are baked with sweet onions and butternut squash, as well as chunks of chicken sausage. It's a very easy one-pan dish that requires minimal clean-up and has lots of great flavors.

4. Baked Caramel Apple Fritters Averie Cooks Apple fritters are one of those things that seem like they'd be so difficult to make that you could never do it on your own at home. But this recipe for baked caramel apple fritters from Averie Cooks proves that wrong. A mix of biscuit dough, caramel candies, and jarred apples makes this super fast and simple, and because they're baked instead of fried, they're much lighter.

5. Apple Hazelnut Crisp A Beautiful Plate You really can't go wrong with a good apple crisp in the fall — it's delicious as dessert, a snack, or even as breakfast. This apple hazelnut crisp from A Beautiful Plate is sweet and full of warming spices, along with the crunch of toasted hazelnuts. A buttery, toasty topping makes it even better.

6. Kale Salad With Sautéed Apples Brooklyn Supper Apples make a delicious addition to any salad, especially with hearty greens like kale. This kale salad from Brooklyn Supper features sautéed apples, which are made with shallots and toasted pepitas for a sweet and savory taste that's just right with massaged kale leaves. A simple DIY lemon dressing is just right on top.

7. Apple Cheddar Rosemary Bacon Pizza Climbing Grier Mountain Why make boring cheese pizza when you could make a fall-inspired pizza? This apple cheddar rosemary bacon pizza from Climbing Grier Mountain is full of flavor and has it all: sweet apples, savory bacon, salty cheddar cheese, and fragrant rosemary. It's delicious and very impressive-looking, meaning you'll want to serve this one to guests.

8. Apple Snickerdoodle Bread Cook Nourish Bliss Does anything go together as well as apples and cinnamon do? It's honestly debatable. This apple snickerdoodle bread from Cook Nourish Bliss is a perfect way to blend those two flavors together. Apples keep the bread moist and sweet, while the crunchy topping of sugar, cinnamon, and chopped pecans gives it lots of depth.

9. Apple Stuffed Chicken Breasts Cookies and Cups On a chilly fall night, your family wants a dinner that's warm, filling, and comforting. Enter these apple stuffed chicken breasts from Cookies and Cups, which are easy to make, take only about 30 minutes, and are full of interesting flavors. Apples and sharp cheddar cheese get stuffed into a chicken breast with a tangy dijon sauce on top.

10. Overnight Cinnamon Apple French Toast Bake Damn Delicious The best way to make breakfast super simple? Make it the night before so that all you have to do in the morning is wake up and pop it in the oven. That's exactly what you do with this overnight cinnamon apple French toast bake from Damn Delicious. Sugary cinnamon apples bake with pieces of soft brioche bread and cream cheese for an ooey gooey filling that's more like dessert.

11. Caramel Apple Pie Foodie Crush Apple pie is a classic fall dessert that you basically have to make at least once during the season — it's kind of a rule. To make it even better, try this caramel apple pie recipe from Foodie Crush. Baked apples are topped with a crumbly crust and then doused in caramel. What could be better??

12. Caramel Apple Cinnamon Rolls Gimme Some Oven Caramel and apple are obviously a winning combination, one that definitely doesn't just work for pie. Another way to mix the flavors is with this recipe for caramel apple cinnamon rolls from Gimme Some Oven, which will change the way you view cinnamon rolls forever. An easy dough recipe is packed with cinnamon, sugar, and apples, rolled into rolls, and then covered in caramel sauce. Are you drooling yet?

13. Sweet and Salty Bourbon Cinnamon Pecan Caramel Apples Half-Baked Harvest You know those caramel apples you get when you spend the day at the farm with your kids? These bourbon cinnamon pecan caramel apples from Half-Baked Harvest are like the fancy adult version. First apples are dipped in rich, warm homemade caramel sauce, then dipped into sweet and salty bourbon cinnamon pecans, and then drizzled with chocolate. I'm starving over here.

14. Cinnamon Ginger Baked Apple Chips Hello Glow If you're looking for something less rich and ooey gooey, try these cinnamon ginger baked apple chips from Hello Glow. They're super easy to put together and make a perfect snack that your kids will adore. You just have to slice your apples thin, then coat them in cinnamon and ginger, and let them bake for two hours.

15. Bacon Apple Cheddar Pie Hummingbird High An interesting twist on traditional apple pie, this bacon apple cheddar pie from Hummingbird High is the ideal mix of sweet and savory. Chunks of sweet, crisp apple and flavorful bacon are mixed together, then placed in a homemade cheddar and butter pie crust. Is it dessert or breakfast? There's no wrong answer.

16. Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apples & Pecans Jessica In The Kitchen Brussels sprouts aren't something kids typically love to eat, but this recipe for maple roasted Brussels sprouts with apples and pecans from Jessica in the Kitchen will definitely change that. In the oven, Brussels sprouts get perfectly crispy while pecans toast and the apples get nice and soft. Maple syrup adds the best sweet touch.

17. Roast Pork Loin With Apple Chutney Kitchen Confidante If you're looking for a fancy dinner that tastes just as good as it looks, try this roast pork loin with apple chutney from Kitchen Confidante. Roast pork and apple pair so well together, and this chutney is so good: it's a mix of apples, cranberries, ginger, maple syrup, and a little bit of cayenne for some spice.

18. Butternut Apple Cranberry Sandwich Love and Lemons It can be difficult to find a really delicious vegan sandwich, but this fall-flavored one is the answer to your prayers. This butternut apple cranberry sandwich from Love and Lemons is full of sweet flavors with just the right mix of crunchy apples and soft butternut squash. Arugula adds a nice flavor, and pickled cabbage takes it over the top.

19. Apple Cinnamon Granola Making Thyme for Health Making your own granola is much easier than it sounds, it's super healthy, and it's a delicious make-ahead snack that is so versatile: put it on yogurt, eat it with milk, munch on it as a snack, or put it over fruit. This apple cinnamon granola from Making Thyme for Health is an amazing mix of puffed rice cereal, toasted oats, baked apples, and hazelnuts.

20. Caramel Apple Poke Cake My Baking Addiction If you're looking for a fast, easy, and impressively delicious dessert, try this caramel apple poke cake from My Baking Addiction. It's made with boxed cake mix and frozen whipped topping, so you don't have to put a ton of time and effort into it. It's super sweet, drizzled in warm caramel, and filled with baked apples.