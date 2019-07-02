Fans are eager for more news about the royal baby and they're about to get it because his christening is just around the corner. And if you want to participate in this special occasion, don't forget to take note of Archie's christening date, which was announced to the public Monday.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6, will have his christening on Saturday, July 6, according to People. The holy event will take place at the Queen's private chapel in Windsor, a small and private retreat that holds a special place in the hearts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for its meaningful connection to Prince Harry's grandmother, according to The Sunday Times.

Luckily, the new parents won't have to travel far with baby Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in Frogmore Cottage, which is also on Windsor Castle's grounds, according to Page Six.

The notoriously private couple are keeping the affair intimate with just 25 guests of close family and friends, according to Entertainment Tonight. Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, will be in attendance, and the guest list also includes Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, the outlet noted. Although Queen Elizabeth will be absent due to prior commitments, this isn't unusual, as both the Queen and her husband were absent from Prince Louis' christening last year, according to Marie Claire.

But if you're expecting to find out the names of baby Archie's godparents before the big day, you'll have to wait. The group (sometimes there are more than two names) won't be announced until after the christening, according to ABC News.

As for the possibility of catching a glimpse of Archie's face on his special day, don't hold your breath as there likely won't be any photos released immediately after the event. The upside? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan on releasing a few snaps to the public the day after, according to People.

The lack of photos might have something to do with Markle and Prince Harry's desire to raise Archie as a private citizen. The public has only seen Archie twice since his birth, so they're off to a royally good start, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Royal fans first witnessed the adorableness that is Archie when his parents posed for the traditional post birth photo-op. He was seen again in a Father's Day Instagram post, in which he looks to be eyeing the camera directly. Too cute.

If you can't wait to see pictures from the big event, keep an eye on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official Instagram page.

Although fans don't know when photos from the christening will be released, they do know that Archie will be wearing a replica of the historic christening gown commissioned by Queen Victoria and first used in 1841 for the baptism of her daughter, Princess Victoria, according to CNN.

The original gown, made from Spitalfields silk and Honiton lace, was worn by 62 royal babies including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Prince William.

Circling back to the timing of the christening, it couldn't be more meaningful because all of Archie's cousins were baptized around the same time frame after birth. Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis were all christened about two to three months after their births, according to The Sun.

Some of the other royals, however, haven't been as quick to christen their children. Lena Elizabeth, daughter of Zara Tindall (the Queen's granddaughter) and Mike Tindall was christened a full nine months after her birth in June 2018, according to People.

A baby's christening is a big milestone for any family, so I have a feeling Markle and Prince Harry can't wait until July 6. And if you want to join in on the special occasion, make sure to mark your calendar.