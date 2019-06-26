Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy's relationship has been front and center on Season 6 of Southern Charm. Things have seemingly been tense between them since Madison caught Austen with other women, which led her to cheat on him in return. It's like a one-act play. But are Austen and Madison still together after Southern Charm?

Austen and Madison split in Episode 3 of Southern Charm, but figuring out the offscreen timeline of their relationship is a little bit trickier. One assumes the show films months before it airs; though the breakup episode aired on Bravo on May 29, those events actually happened much earlier. Austen and Madison still seemed like they were in a relationship on social media as of April 2019. That was the last time Austen posted a photo with Madison to his Instagram account, and the caption was a pleasant retelling of the first time she met his parents a year earlier. That makes it seem like they might have gotten back together some time after the filming of Episode 3.

But it's difficult to know for sure, especially since it's not totally clear whether or not Austen and Madison are together now. They've both been MIA on each other's social media accounts since April, which means they may have broken up again.

Let's try to unravel the timeline a little more. Everything started when Austen allegedly cheated on Madison in that now-famous viral video of her arriving to find two women in his home. He told Entertainment Tonight that he and Madison were not official at that point, but they chose to try to work through what happened. According to that interview, which was published this year on May 15, they were still involved. But there were still a lot of ups and downs after Austen's scandal, which were captured for Southern Charm.

Post-Austen's alleged cheating, Madison also cheated. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she explained that she felt like she had a "hall pass" because of what Austen had done. Austen refuted that on Twitter on May 15. He called it an "absolute fabrication," saying that Madison had lied to him and begged the man she slept with not to tell Austen about it. Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones, Austen. But it's interesting that on the same day ET was confirming that they were still together, Austen was calling out Madison for supposedly lying.

On May 16, Bravo's The Daily Dish also confirmed that Austen and Madison were still together and had moved past the rough patch in their relationship. It doesn't look as though either of them has officially confirmed a breakup since May, but it doesn't seem like things are entirely copacetic between them, either. Madison and Austen have been through a lot together, and it's possible that they've moved on and put it behind them. But there is also a chance they've decided to call it quits for good. Perhaps Bravo will be able to shed some light on the situation during this season of Southern Charm. If not, there's always the reunion special.