Are Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Married? The Couple Live A Pretty Private Life

Hollywood relationships tend to be put under a microscope with the public analyzing every detail. Perhaps to avoid that scrutiny, some star couples choose to fly under the radar, one particular A-list couple shares a life and a child outside of the public eye. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are not married, but their relationship is rock solid nonetheless. By keeping their personal life personal, Cooper and Shayk seem to be living and loving it up together.

Cooper and Shayk began their relationship in 2015 and, about two years later, they welcomed their first child in March 2017, as People reported. But even following the birth of their daughter, Seine, both of them have chosen to keep their personal lives personal.

The family celebrated Seine's first birthday privately and opted not to share any photos of the special day, according to E! News. Additionally, they shy away from interviews about one another and Cooper even brings his mom to red carpet events instead of his girlfriend. Along with the details of their intimate relationship, the pair keeps their daughter Lea De Seine out of the limelight. Despite all that they share, Cooper and Shayk have not spoken publicly about any plans to get married.

If the two have kept quiet about the desire or lack thereof to get married, at least one of them has talked about having a child. Before she was showing, Shayk spoke with Hola! about starting a family. "I think family is our reason for being," she said. "I was lucky to be born into a very close-knit family." And if the rumors are to be believed, Cooper ended his relationship with Suki Waterhouse because she was not interested in having children with him, as E! News reported.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Cooper recently spoke with People about his film A Star Is Born and how his daughter impacted his goals:

So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present.

Growing a family is at the top of both his and Shayk's list of priorities. Having a child did little to thrust the couple's private relationship into the public eye, though. But don't take their preference for privacy as a lack of satisfaction or love in their relationship. Following Seine's birthday, a source told E! that the two are very much in love. "They have date nights and spend romantic time together. The spark between them is still very strong. Bradley is crazy for Irina. He's madly in love with her," they told the outlet.

And while Cooper has yet to comment publicly on his feelings about marrying Shayk in particular, he has discussed marriage in a more general sense. After her 2013 separation from then-girlfriend Zoe Saldana, Cooper told the Daily Mail that he would love to have a long and lasting marriage one day like the one that his parents shared.

"I would say I am a romantic, for sure. I think most guys are deep down. I look at my parents, who have been married happily since 1963, and my grandparents are the same. What guy wouldn't want that?" he told the Daily Mail.

Given Cooper and Shayk's dedication to their family and the relationship that they have managed to keep out from under the media microscope, marriage could very well be in their future. But even if they don't decide to tie the knot, the two seem very content to live the life that they have now and their love isn't lessened by the lack of a label.

