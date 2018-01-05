Are Chip & Joanna Gaines Having A Boy Or A Girl? Chip Thinks He Has The Answer

Fixer Upper fans are likely well aware of the fact that Joanna and Chip Gaines are expecting a fifth child. The couple announced on Tuesday that Joanna is pregnant again, and Chip took the opportunity to get a little goofy with the announcement on his Instagram account. Everyone who's had a baby knows that one of the first questions a pregnant woman is asked after she announces she's pregnant is what the sex of the baby is, and the HGTV couple are no different. People are already curious whether Chip and Joanna are having a boy or a girl, and apparently, Chip thinks he knows the answer already.

Chip made the announcement that the Gaines family is growing by one on his Instagram account on Tuesday, using a silly photo of himself and Joanna to illustrate the big news, according to E! News. In the photo, Joanna revealed her baby bump while wearing a gray sweatshirt. But Chip was there too, wearing a matching T-shirt and cradling his own "bump," as if he, too, is expecting.

The stunt was not out of the ordinary for the couple, who are known to joke around on their HGTV reality show. Chip in particular is known to be a little bit of a jokester, so it's kind of perfect that he was the one to make the hilarious announcement post on social media.

Chip posted the photo, along with a caption that read:

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

Such a simple, brief announcement, but it meant so much to the fans who are invested in Chip and Joanna Gaines' life. But it obviously meant a lot more to the couple, who decided to end Fixer Upper partly because they wanted to take a step back and spend more time with their family. Their strong relationships with their kids clearly mean a lot to them, and now they'll be welcoming one more adorable little Gaines baby to the brood, which has got to be exciting.

As for the question of whether the Gaines' are expecting a girl or a boy with this newest addition, that remains to be seen. On Wednesday, Joanna used Instagram to share her baby’s ultrasound, and in the caption, she wrote:

Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!! 🙌🏽❤️❤️ #5

But the couple doesn't seem to know the sex of the baby for sure just yet.

The Gaines family is already completely even when it comes to boys versus girls. Chip and Joanna currently share two sons — Duke, 9, and Drake, 12 — and two daughters — Emmie Kay, 7, and Ella Rose, 11, according to People. So both the girls and the boys are probably rooting for a new teammate on their side, because either way, the sex balance is going to be upset when the new baby arrives.

No matter what the sex of the baby is, it seems like this newest addition isn't a total surprise to the Gaines family. Chip spoke with Houston ABC affiliate KTRK back in November about the couple's plans now that they'll have so much more free time thanks to the conclusion of Fixer Upper, and it sounds like another baby might have been in the cards already. He told ABC 13/KTRK:

We had four babies right before the show started, and then we've had zero babies since the show started. For me, I'm really excited to go back and try to maybe...try to make some more babies.

At the time, Joanna said the two of them had "different answers" when it came to having more babies. But she also said in June that she would interested in having more children. Joanna said, according to People:

I would love another baby — or twins! The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby?’ But Chip thinks we’re done.

Which just goes to show you that this has clearly been an ongoing conversation for the couple. For what it's worth, in the same interview, the kids were all on board with getting a new little sibling.

So unless they're just keeping it a secret for now, it might be too soon to tell whether Joanna and Chip Gaines are going to have a baby girl or boy. But one thing is clear: fans will be thrilled for the Gaines family either way.

