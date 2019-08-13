It takes a brave man to ask out one of Paradise's most infamous criers on his first date, but Clay, from Becca's season of The Bachelorette, boldly went there with Nicole from Colton's season of The Bachelor. So prolific are Nicole's waterworks that her intro package featured her packing a suitcase full of tissue boxes on her way to Mexico. But she and Clay genuinely seemed to hit it off, so when Jordan came in during Week 2 and also offered Nicole his date card, fans immediately began wondering whether Clay and Nicole are still together. Bachelor in Paradise is full of twists and turns, so of course, Nicole accepted the date in a hopeful attempt to make Clay just a little jealous.

Nicole was just as surprised as anyone that Jordan asked her out and even she thought it was a pretty odd match. But she was very committed to the process and believed in playing the field, so she went for it. Dare I say, she even found herself having fun on their zip-lining date (guided by former Paradise bartender-turned-hospitality guru Jorge)? Admittedly, Nicole and Jordan spent a majority of their date gossiping about the Blake decagon, which, to be fair, is definitely the most interesting thing happening in Paradise right now. But even their tea-spilling chemistry was pretty good.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Back at the resort, Clay was clearly starting to have some feelings about Nicole and Jordan as their date dragged on.

"When she was gone, I realized I really missed seeing her and hanging out with her," he said in a confessional. "And when she got back, I was like, 'Wow, she's here!'"

The two headed off to a cabana to cuddle and Clay asked Nicole to compare her two one-on-ones. She confessed that there was "no comparison," and Clay revealed in a cutaway interview that he wanted to be exclusive with Nicole.

More to come...