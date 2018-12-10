Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton have one of the most flirtatious co-parenting relationships in Teen Mom OG history. And given their electric chemistry (seriously, guys — the two are on fire), it's fair some fans want to know whether Cheyenne and Cory are together after the show.

Cheyenne and Cory are the epitome of the will-they-or-won't-they trope. It all started after Cory learned about the couple's daughter, Ryder, six months after she was born in April 2017. The two then embarked on an amazing co-parenting journey, with both parties demonstrating mutual respect for one another.

As for the pair's families? Cheyenne took Ryder to Michigan to visit with Cory's loved ones, a trip they documented on their respective social media accounts.

Cory is also close with Cheyenne's family, often attending cookouts and maintaining an open line of communication with her parents. "It’s not just about me," Cory told Us Weekly about his respect for Cheyenne's family. "It’s about my family, my daughter, Cheyenne’s family, who I represent."

Speaking of families, Cheyenne's sister recently named Cory as the godfather of her newborn son, Baaz. Making matters even more interesting? Cheyenne is the baby's godmother.

"Co-parenting at its finest. Yesterday Cheyenne’s sister R, surprised me and made me the godfather of her son Baaz," Cory wrote on Instagram. "It’s such a blessing, I can’t wait to meet you Baaz. I already love you and we haven’t met but just know I got you no matter what. I’ll always be here for you."

Naturally, fans are rooting for the parents to take their relationship to the next level given their strong bond.

"Can y’all get married yet," one person commented on the loving post.

"Ya just need to get together already cause u 3 make a beautiful family," a fan commented. "Love the relationship you guys have. Co-parenting at its finest. Now ya just gotta make it work cause ya mad cute together."

Someone else chimed in: "I wish y’all would just fall in love already."

TMOG cast member Maci Bookout also ships the two. She made her feelings known after Cory tweeted about wanting a certain type of woman.

"I just wanna be with someone obsessed with me, but at the same time can’t stand me," he wrote.

Bookout then responded: "I think I know a girl... name starts with a C, and she real cute too."

"MACI not from you too!!!! Smh," Cory jokingly replied.

Given Cory's response, it's fair to assume the two currently aren't in a romantic relationship.

Although this news might be disappointing to some fans, the upside is the friends are able to maintain an incredible co-parenting relationship. It's a rarity in this franchise, to be honest.

As for the future? Based on Cory's recent tweet about relationships, it seems like Cheyenne might not be the one for him.

"You always want the one that doesn’t want you," Cory tweeted on Dec. 7.

Of course, you never know what the future might hold. Stay tuned, folks.

