Are Dan + Shay A Couple? It's Kind Of A Trick Question

On Sunday, Feb. 10, celebrities took to the red carpet in glamorous gowns and sharp suits ahead of the 61st Grammy Awards — which then kicked off at 8 p.m. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Among the long list of artists who graced both the event and stage with their presence was the country music duo, Dan + Shay. If you don't happen to be a die-hard fan, then you might have wondered at some point: Are Dan + Shay a couple?

According to the Grammy's website, Dan + Shay — whose two members are otherwise known as Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney — were nominated for a Grammy Award in two categories this year: Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song for their hit single, "Tequila." As Forbes reported in January, not only were Dan + Shay up for two awards on Sunday, they were also among the artists chosen to perform during the event. So yeah. Dan + Shay are kind of a big deal. But what is their relationship, exactly? Are they "together" together, are they brothers, or maybe just good friends? It's probably safe to conclude that Smyers and Mooney aren't a romantic couple, considering they're both already married and all.

As the Daily Mail reported, Dan Smyers married his girlfriend of three years Abby Law in May 2017.

And Shay Mooney married former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley in October 2017, according to People.

In fact, Dan + Shay spoke about bringing their wives as plus-ones to the Grammy Awards ahead of the big event, Taste of Country reported. However, Mooney and Billingsley, opted to leave their 2-year-old son, Asher, at home. "He's going to be watching. He's going to be probably wondering why Dad's on TV. I don't think he's put that together yet, so that will be good," Mooney told the publication. (Good call, guys; having a 2-year-old tag along would have been some special form of parental torture, in my opinion.)

For the record, "Tequila," wasn't just a hit at country radio — it also made it to the top 30 of Billboard's Pop Songs chart. "This year has definitely been a game changer in the Dan + Shay camp," Mooney told Billboard in December. "It's changed the trajectory of our career completely."

"There were people telling us before we put out 'Tequila' that it wouldn’t work: 'Country radio won’t play a ballad. No one drinks tequila.'" Smyers added. "Our gut feeling was that this song was going to be big for us, and it was the right next step for Dan + Shay. So we ended up trusting our gut on it, and it paid off for us in a big way."

If you didn't catch the song that landed them the award nomination, then I encourage you to check it out, below. The ballad is pretty powerful, even if (like me) you're not typically a fan of country music.

Dan And Shay on YouTube

And there you have it! Although Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay are clearly a great team, they're only partners in music — not in life. Just ask their wives.