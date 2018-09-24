Floribama Shore stars Gus Smyrnios and Nilsa Prowant are like Ross and Rachel from Friends. There's a definite will-they-or-won't-they element to their friendship, a vibe that took a turn towards romance during a July episode of the show. Considering hooking up can change the dynamic of a friendship, it's reasonable people want to know whether Gus and Nilsa are friends after Floribama Shore.

In Season 1 of the MTV series, there was no denying Gus's attraction towards Nilsa. Fans might remember that Gus even went as far as to ask Nilsa on a date, a move that didn't go so well. Nilsa later admitted to cameras that she wasn't feeling a connection with Gus, and the pair's romantic connection ended.

Cut to Season 2 and the tables have turned. Now it's Nilsa who's feeling Gus, going as far to kiss him during a fun night out. In between kisses, the reality star asked Gus to "give it a try," according to MTV.

"Honestly, I feel like Gus from this summer to last summer is a big change," Nilsa later confessed, according to MTV. "Gus is like a lover boy. And he is lettin' loose and wantin' to have fun, and it's surprising."

As for Gus? He was dumbfounded by Nilsa's change of heart, telling cameras:

I was shocked myself. It just didn't make any sense to me. Because last year when we came to the house from the start, like I had a little bit of a thing for Nilsa. I was attracted to her and I wanted to get to know her, and when I feel that way about somebody, I always go about it quick. Like, I'm not going to sit in and dwindle and let somebody else take that opportunity from me. So that's what I did.

Gus also revealed he didn't want a relationship, adding:

Nilsa, I mean if you would have come at me this time last summer, I would have been all for it.But a new Gussie is in town and that's not necessarily what I'm looking for.

But just when you thought this case was shut and closed, MTV teased that Gus and Nilsa's back-and-forth will continue in upcoming episodes. Considering there's only a few episodes left this season (there are 14 episodes in total) it will be interesting to see how this will play out.

Of course, fans can make some good predictions about what will happen based on the reality stars' Instagram accounts, especially where it concerns their friendship status. It looks like the two hung out a club event on Aug. 10, with Nilsa captioning a shot of herself with Gus and Kortni, according to Instagram: "Come hang out with @_k0nigi @guscalebsmyrnios and I tonight at @harrahsresort pool after dark, it’s going to get freaky."

Gus shared a similar snap, writing on Instagram: "Tomorrow night 🙌🏼 come see us at @poolafterdark 😘 #mtvfloribamashore#poolafterdark." Although these Instagram pics aren't too telling, it does suggest the two are at least on good terms. It's just my opinion, but I don't think either Gus or Nilsa would share photos of each other if they weren't friends. Friendship stuff aside, it's pretty clears fans want the pair to get together in some capacity.

"Me waiting for Gus and Nilsa to hook up on @floribamashore," someone on Twitter captioned a GIF.

"The way gus was looking at nilsa... you know, there’s still feelings there & they should really just get together friends don’t look at each other like that! # FloribamaShore," someone said.

"I hope they hook up so I can live vicariously thru her for a moment," a commenter joked.

Even if Gus and Nilsa don't end up together on Floribama Shore, it's reasonable to hope they stay friends once all of this is said and done. Good friends can be hard to come by, after all.