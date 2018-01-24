Are Jessica & Cody Still On 'The Amazing Race'? The 'Big Brother' Alums Make Quite A Team

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson were first introduced to the world on Big Brother 19 last summer. Although neither won the $500,000 grand prize and had a pretty awful time in the house, you could say they found love in a hopeless place. The showmance-turned-real-couple have now returned to reality TV to compete in another CBS reality competition, The Amazing Race. Now that the series is on its fourth week, some are wondering are Jessica and Cody still on The Amazing Race? I'm happy to report that Team Big Brother is still going strong.

Unlike on Big Brother, Jessica and Cody are a team, working together to win the $1 million grand prize while they travel around the world. If you're unfamiliar with how The Amazing Race works, duos compete each week in competitions in different global locations. At the end of each week, a team is eliminated, unless it's announced that it's a Non-Elimination week. Thus far, Jessica and Cody haven't even come close to getting booted, ending in the top five for the past three weeks. However, last week they would've been safe anyway since it ended up being a Non-Elimination week.

It's clear that Jessica and Cody work well together and they definitely have a good shot at winning. Not only are they both great physical competitors, but they can continue to surprise each other with their skills. For example, in last week's episode, when the teams were competing in Morocco, Cody surprised Jessica by revealing he knew some Arabic from his time in the Air Force and the Marines.

However, just because Jessica and Cody, or "Jody" as their fans call them, have done well so far, does that mean they have what it takes to win the whole game? It's difficult to say this early on. Anything's possible on The Amazing Race and they can easily go from being on top to ending up at the bottom, especially because they may have accidentally gained an enemy.

During last week's episode, Jessica partnered up with Brittany of #TeamOceanRescue and the pair up did not end well. As part of the Road Block competition, the competitors had to find a hidden old telephone and deposit the coins from their gnome's coin pouch into the phone to get a secret message. Jessica offered to hold Brittany's gnome while she used the phone so Brittany wouldn't forget it, but then Brittany ended up running out without her gnome, anyway, and had to run back and get it, which cost her a little bit of time. In the end Jess and Cody came in fifth last week while Brittany and her partner, Lucas, came in eighth.

While one could argue Jess should've told Brittany she left the gnome behind, that wasn't Jess' job and this is a competition after all. At that point in the game, Jess and Cody were in second to last place; of course she was going to take the advantage. Still Brittany probably didn't see it that way, and neither did a lot of fans. So will Brittany try to somehow sabotage Jess and Cody in this week's episode to get revenge? Fans will just have to watch and see.

Besides that, tonight looks like a fun episode potentially filled with more twists, and since last week was a Non-Elimination episode, that pretty much guarantees a team is definitely going home by the end of the night. But who will it be? Like I said, it's really anyone's guess at this point; that's what makes the game so fun.

You can catch the next episode of The Amazing Race when it Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

