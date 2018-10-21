Jonathan and Fernanda are one of the exciting new couples on 90 Day Fiancé, and it already looks like they might have their fair share of drama on the TLC reality TV series. Their 12-year age difference seems like it could be a problem later on in the show and their relationship, but at least initially, they don't seem too bothered by it in teaser promos for 90 Day Fiancé. But are Jonathan and Fernanda still together after 90 Day Fiancé? It might take a little bit of good ol' fashioned internet research to figure that out.

Jonathan and Fernanda met at a club in Mexico when Jonathan was on vacation there, according to Us Weekly. And apparently he was so taken with her, he decided to stay another three days on his vacation. Fast forward three months, and he decided to propose to her.

But since Jonathan lives in the United States and she's from Mexico, in order for them to get married, Fernanda had to get a K-1 visa to enter the United States. According to the Department of State — Bureau of Consular Affairs, when you get one of these visas, "You must marry your U.S. citizen fiancé(e) within 90 days of your entry into the United States." Hence, the couple's appearance on 90 Day Fiancé.

Jonathan did not expect to meet someone during his trip, let alone get engaged to Fernanda so quickly, according to The Wrap. And since Jonathan is 32-years-old and Fernanda is 19, he has some concerns about their age difference, and they both have some worries about getting married when she's so young. But in order for her to come to the United States, that's part of the process.

TLC has released some teaser videos of the new couples featured this season, and some of the couples do have social media fans can check out, so people are already intrigued. Some are curious whether the couples are still together now that the cameras are off in real life, and Jonathan and Fernanda are certainly intriguing enough that people want to know whether they're in it for the long haul even before the season begins.

And it really just takes a deep dive into Jonathan and Fernanda's social media to figure out that they do appear to still be together after 90 Day Fiancé. Several of the recent posts on Jonathan's Instagram page feature he and Fernanda together, and there are also a few shots of them with other cast members from the show.

But it's not all promo for 90 Day Fiancé. The photo above was posted with the caption, "They thought I was crazy. I knew what I was doing the whole time," with a slew of emojis. So that definitely makes it seem like the two are still together even though the cameras are no longer rolling.

Most of Fernanda's recent Instagram posts feature photos of her with Jonathan, too. While some of it definitely seems to be promotion for the upcoming season, her account also features regular couple shots, like the one below with the caption, "Something tells me I’m going to love him forever."

There's always a chance that both Jonathan and Fernanda are just keeping up appearances on social media so they don't give away the ending of the show this season, but it doesn't appear that way at first glance. I guess 90 Day Fiancé fans will just have to watch the whole season to see Jonathan and Fernanda's love story play out.