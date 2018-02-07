The world has officially welcomed one more member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and that little human is Stormi Webster. Yes, the youngest Kar-Jen sister has given birth and we know the little girl's name and birthday, but there are still some questions to be answered. Like, are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott living together after welcoming their newborn daughter?

A lot of information has come out over the past few days. Not only did Kylie reveal on Super Bowl Sunday that not only was she indeed pregnant all this time, but she also confirmed that she had already given birth to her daughter on Feb. 1. And just two days later, on Feb. 6, the 20-year-old new mom revealed her baby's name along with the world's first glimpse at Stormi. Indeed, fans know so much about Kylie's baby now, but what about the new parents?

As far as their living situation is concerned, Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, reportedly don't have plans to live together in the near future, but they are dedicated to co-parenting their first child together, as People reported. So don't take that as a sign that there's trouble in paradise.

"Kylie and Travis are not officially living together," a source told People. "He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy."

Fans may be eager for more details about their relationship, but Kylie and Travis don't owe anyone an explanation about whether they want to live together or apart right now. And it's that last part of the source's report to People that is truly the most important: they are together and happy.

Every family is unique and a mother and a father don't have to live together to make things work, and it looks like not living together works best for them. "They’re not in rush. They’re just enjoying their little family," the same source told People.

As diehard fans know, Kylie and Travis are both totally new to this whole parenthood thing as Stormi is their first child, so they'll have a lot to learn moving forward. And Kylie, for her part, seems to be solely focused on motherhood. As she explained to fans on Instagram of her decision to keep her pregnancy private, she wanted to protect herself and her baby from all the stress that having everyone know her business could likely bring about

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Kylie wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

It's natural for fans to wonder whether or not Kylie and Travis will be taking their relationship to the next step after welcoming Stormi. But let's just enjoy Kylie and Travis' baby news, right? It seems like that's what they're doing. As a source told Us Weekly, something like engagement is also pretty far from Kylie's mind, explaining:

Kylie is doing great and is just so happy. Engagement isn’t super important to Kylie. Travis could ask her, but it’s not something that is a major priority. She is just loving starting a family with this person.

And that's kind of the theme from Kylie's announcement video as well. So many of her friends talked about how much Kylie had always wanted to be a mom, so it's clear that this part of her life is and has been very special for her, whether or not she and Travis are living together.

