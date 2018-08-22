Arranged marriages may seem unconventional, but when Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson walked down the aisle on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, I had genuine hope that their marriage could work. The two seemed to be a perfect pairing until Mia was arrested on stalking charges on the show. With all the drama they've been dealing with, fans are wondering, are Mia and Tristan divorced after Married at First Sight?

Both Mia and Tristan’s social media pages are private, so as of now, it is hard to say whether they are still together or getting divorced. To stay up to date with their relationship status, you’ll have to keep tuning into the show. Their marriage has gone through the wringer, but Tristan has been trying to make things work. However, on the latest episode, it looks like his trust in Mia was tested yet again.

If you need a little refresher, here’s a quick breakdown of Mia and Tristan’s marriage so far. The two first met at the altar, and they looked like they had instant chemistry. They both shared a connection to religion and faith, and had supportive families with a history of long marriages. After the wedding, things seemed to be going well. But when they tried to get on their honeymoon flight to Cancun, Mia was arrested at the airport and charged with stalking and credit card fraud. Newsweek reported that the charges were brought on by Mia’s ex-boyfriend Jared Evans, who claimed that Mia had been stalking him at his workplace and home, sending him text messages, and bought over $1000 worth of stuff on his credit card.

Lifetime on YouTube

When Tristan learned of the arrest report, he was shocked but still gave Mia the benefit of the doubt. Mia explained to him that she lied about things because she was in a heightened state of paranoia, and eventually the two managed to work through it. But because Mia started their brand new relationship with a lie and an arrest, Tristan’s faith in her has wavered.

In Episode 8, Tristan finds out that Mia still has a profile on a dating app. He confronts Mia about the app, to which she tells him that the app was deleted off her phone with the profile deactivated. But because Mia hd lied to him at the very beginning of their marriage, Tristan has a hard time believing her. “I don’t know you — I don’t trust you,” he told Mia. “There is a cloud that is hovering around that is stopping me from falling in love with you. And it is because of the broken trust because you lied to me, and then this now too? I’m done.”

Lifetime on YouTube

When the two talked to their marriage counselor, Dr, Jessica Griffin, Tristan revealed that he had taken off the wedding ring because of his resentment towards Mia. The counselor told Tristan that unless he was ready to sign divorce papers, he needed to keep his wedding ring on. She also tells Mia to be consistent and dependable for Tristan in order to gain his trust. Dr. Jessica's words inspired the couple to work things out. “I feel emotionally drained, but I’m actually a little bit encouraged after talking with Dr. Jessica,” said Tristan. “And I’m still committed to this marriage because I still have the faith and belief in Mia and I still have the faith and belief in us.”

The episode ends with Mia and Tristan out on a bowling date, and they seem to be full of love and affection for each other. “I know that it’s going to take a lot for me to fully win his trust back,” Mia is heard saying, “but I absolutely love Tristan and I know that he’s committed to making our marriage work just as I am.”

How things go for the couple is yet to be seen, so you’ll just need to tune in to find out. New episodes of Married at First Sight air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.