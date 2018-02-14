Love is already in the air on The Bachelor Winter Games! The premiere saw a few couplings already forming, such as Rebecca and Luke. But are Rebecca and Luke dating after The Bachelor Winter Games? It may be too soon to tell, but that doesn't mean I didn't do some digging to find out.

American Bachelor fans will be especially aware of Luke Pell, who was on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. Luke finished fourth on the show and was eliminated right after hometowns —but the drama really began after the show was over. Luke was apparently in line to be The Bachelor for Season 21, but it didn't end up happening. Instead, Nick Viall — a controversial candidate who appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise — became the lead.

And yes, Luke was just a tad salty about it... who wouldn't be? There's even rumors that some contestants were cast for Luke (like Arkansas native Raven Gates). "We were all satisfied, had agreed to the contracts and everything was moving forward," Luke told Us Weekly at the time about the last minute Bachelor switch up. "I was checked in to my flight to come to L.A. I got a call from producers Sunday night at about 10 p.m. They said ABC had decided to quote-unquote go in a different direction." That wasn't before he was all ready to set off on his Bachelor journey: "I was supposed to fly out Monday morning at 9 a.m. I had my bags packed and everything."

Several months later, Luke revealed that he wouldn't appear on Bachelor in Paradise. "For me, it's actually something I'm not interested in right now," he told E! News. "Obviously, that's been on the table for a lot of folks that are alumni for at least the last couple of seasons. Just for me, after some discussions, it just didn't feel right for me." Well, he seemed to change his mind for the wintery version of Bachelor in Paradise, because Luke head to Vermont for The Bachelor Winter Games. It's early yet, but I hope he doesn't get burned as he did last time.

Almost immediately, Luke got pretty chummy with Rebecca Karlsson, who was on The Bachelor Sweden. The lead was Niclas Lij, a 31-year-old businessman at the time. Niclas seemed like a catch at first, but it was soon revealed that Niclas was arrested for drug trafficking back in 2014 — and the women weren't disclosed this piece of information. "It's clear that it would be nice for us to know," Rebecca said in an interview with local outlet Nöje (this has been translated). She continued, "This is nothing against Niclas but without any criticism of production, they should not hold such a thing from us. It's just logical, we want to know if the person we seek for love is convicted of a crime."

Right on, Rebecca. It's obvious that Rebecca and Niclas didn't end up together, so she's now looking for love stateside. Judging by the way she and Luke hit it off from the start... maybe she found it. There's no indication on either of their Instagram accounts that they're together —which makes sense if they're keeping everything under wraps — but perhaps as the short series draws to a close this will change.

Both Luke and Rebecca have had dramatic experiences on their respective Bachelor seasons, so perhaps they will make a good fit. Rebecca loves sports and Luke seems to as well, so maybe they have more in common than one might think. Bachelor "World" will have to keep tuning in to see if their relationship will last beyond the winter games.

