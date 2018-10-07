As this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days winds down, the couples are having some real conversations about their futures. Tarik and Hazel for example, had a serious talk and decided that they wanted their future to be together. So, Are Tarik and Hazel married? Tarik got down on one knee, but reality television fans know that doesn't mean they'll make it to the alter.

Looking at Tarik's social media accounts, there's no indication that he and Hazel have married yet. That doesn't mean they've broken up, though. In fact, from the looks of Tarik's Instagram photos, he and Hazel are still together. Along with a photo of him kissing Hazel, Tarik posted a photo of Hazel's engagement ring with the caption, "Hazel and I send warm thanks to all who congratulated us. We honestly didn't expect it would be so many of you. We're incredibly grateful."

Tarik shared the ring photo on October 1, the day after the episode where he and Hazel get engaged, "Things We Do For Love," aired on TLC. He also posted album art for "Far Round the Way Girl," the song he sang to Hazel when he proposed. While Tarik isn't really giving away information about his and Hazel's relationship, I don't know if he'd be posting so frequently about her if their engagement was broken.

Tarik's Facebook account tells a similar story. He's posted about him and Hazel meeting on 90 Day Fiancé (he referred to himself as the "black Anthony Bourdain" and her as the "Asian Angelina Jolie" — yikes), and again about the 90 Day Fiancé ratings. So it sure looks like Tarik, at least, is as smitten as ever.

Hazel's Instagram is private, however, so it's difficult for fans to see what's going on in her world. She also doesn't seem to have a Facebook account. Back in August, Reality Blurb spotted that at the time, Tarik and Hazel did not follow each other on Instagram. It's 2018, which means a couple not being mutual Instagram follows basically means they're dead to each other, so the site theorized that the two were no longer together. Later in August, however, Hazel made her account public and the two started sharing photos of each other. Since then, Hazel has locked her account once again.

Despite the affection on social media, however, some fans — myself included — have a feeling the two will not last forever. In my opinion, Tarik's proposal to Hazel on 90 Day Fiancé didn't scream "Made For Each Other" to me, or even whisper it. Here's how it went down: Tarik took Hazel to a beach and played a rap song he wrote for her. I can't say I was a huge fan of Tarik's jam but Hazel seemed to dig it. Sort of. He then got down on one-knee and asked her to marry him. After a pause, Hazel said, "What is this?" Yeah — not the "Yes, yes, a thousand times yes" that I'm sure Tarik was hoping for. After an even longer pause, Hazel asked, "Are you sure?" before finally saying yes.

"She took a long time," Tarik said in a joint confessional with Hazel post-proposal. When he asked why she took so long, Hazel replied, "Because I didn't expect that he'd ask me this trip." Perhaps I'm just cynical, especially because Hazel didn't sound too thrilled about the idea. As of now, though, there are some signs on social media that they are still together, but it's all one-sided on Tarik's end.

Fans will have to keep watching Before the 90 Days and Tarik's Instagram account to see where they currently stand.