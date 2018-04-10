The upcoming royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just around the corner. And with the big day so close, it's only natural to wonder who's on the guest list. The soon-to-be newlyweds will obviously have their close friends and family members there, but what about certain world leaders and politicians? This is a royal wedding after all. And given the 33-year-old prince's notable bond with the 44th POTUS, you might be wondering if the Obamas are invited to Prince Harry and Markle's wedding this May.

While it might make sense for these political powerhouses to be on the list, new details about who's invited indicate that they probably won't be there. Yes, even though it's a relatively well-known fact that Prince Harry gets along really well with both Barack and Michelle Obama, it seems like that doesn't automatically equal an invite to the hottest event of the season.

"It has been decided that an official list of political leaders -- both UK and international -- is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday, according to CNN. "Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

So no, as The Washington Post reported, the Obamas will not be attending Prince Harry and Markle's royal nuptials this spring. But, as People reported, both couples "look forward to seeing each other soon," though it will not be on May 19 of this year. Of course, this doesn't mean that the prince and the Obamas have any tension between them, but it simply indicates that the royal family has decided that there doesn't really need to be any political players at the event.

Basically, this royal wedding will be a bit more intimate, rather than an international affair like Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, which was an "official state occasion," according to CNN. This royal wedding, while it's still sure to be lavish and elegant, is a more private affair, which means that there isn't as much pressure on who the couple invites.

Additionally, when Prince William and Middleton got married back in 2011, their venue was Westminster Abbey, which held around 1,900 guests for the ceremony, according to CNN. For Prince Harry and Markle's wedding, which is at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, there is only enough room for 800 guests, as CNN noted, which will automatically shrink the guest list.

Of course, the palace didn't explicitly mention the Obamas, so there could still be a chance that they'll end up attending the wedding, but it isn't likely. Also not likely? The Trumps being invited to the wedding. According to CNN, a "White House official confirmed neither Trump nor first lady Melania were invited."

It's unclear whether the Obamas weren't actually invited, or if they just declined their invitation. But, CNN also reported that "some world leaders may be invited on the basis of their personal relationships with Harry and Meghan," so, considering the fact that Obama and Prince Harry seem to get along, an invitation might have been sent after all.

Really, though, it would make sense if the Obamas weren't invited. As E! News reported, even Prince William "did not invite heads of state" to his wedding, but "did include members of royal reigning families and diplomats and dignitaries from within the Commonwealth."

While it might seem like the Obamas should be there — considering the fact that they're basically American royalty — as People noted, it looks like Prince Harry and Markle want to keep politics out of their wedding day. But you can most likely count of the Obamas sending a heartfelt message to the happy couple on their special day, and that'll certainly suffice.

