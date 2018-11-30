On Friday, Nov. 30 at 3:00 p.m. ET, a time that will probably be observed annually from now on by Arianators, Ariana Grande dropped the video for "thank u next." The video debuted via livestream on YouTube, and the moment it ended, fans began exploding on Twitter. From easter eggs to theories to straight up shock at how kickass the video is, you're not going to want to miss Grande's fans' hilarious reactions.

Grande dropped the song "thank u, next" in early November. The song broke Spotify's single-day streaming records, as per Forbes, among other records. Not only is "thank u, next" catchy as hell, but it also received a lot of press for name-dropping four of Grande's exes: Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson (who she had just called off her engagement with), and the late Mac Miller. And for one of her most epic songs ever, she had to come up with an epic video concept. The "thank u, next" video puts Grande in lead roles from four iconic movies from her time growing up: Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Legally Blonde.

On top of that pretty amazing concept, Grande spiced things up even further by casting some pretty amazing people in the video: Jonathan Bennett, reprising his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, Jennifer Coolidge, reprising her role as Paulette in Legally Blonde, and Kris Jenner, playing, well, a role that you just have to see for yourself:

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

Fans could not handle themselves. Many applauded the nostalgic factor of making a music video about four classic 2000s movies:

Others focused on easter eggs — for example, what Ariana aka Regina George wrote in her burn book about her exes. Most notably, she wrote "Sorry I dipped" on Pete Davidson's page, which fans think is a hint that she is the one who ended the relationship.

She also wrote "HUUUUGE" on his page — and later talks some innuendo about huge front teeth with Jennifer Coolidge's Paulette — which fans think are references to Davidson's "big dick energy."

Many fans were absolutely floored by Kris Jenner's cameo as Mrs. George from Mean Girls — and the moment has already turned into a meme!

Kris Jenner herself even tweeted about the video, captioning her tweet with a Mrs. George quote: "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom."

Mark Ruffalo, who was in 13 Going on 30, even tweeted his seal of approval to Grande.

I mean, Grande did nail the Jenna Rink look:

Not only did Grande cast some pretty epic celebs in the video, but she also cast a ton of her friends — many of whom are famous as well. For example, three of her Victorious co-stars appeared in the video. Elizabeth Gillies played Cady in the Mean Girls scenes, Matt Bennett played Cliff in the Bring It On scenes, and Daniella Monet was a cheerleader in the Bring It On scenes. Fans of the Nickelodeon show were absolutely loving it.

Basically, the "thank u, next" video was just as good as Grande promised it would be. Now if you'll excuse me, I must go spend the rest of my afternoon searching for more easter eggs. thank u, next.

