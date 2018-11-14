A little over a year ago, millions of people tuned in to see if Arie Luyendyk Jr. would find love on season 20 The Bachelor — and he did. After getting engaged to Lauren Burnham at the end of the show, the couple had one very exciting announcement to make about their relationship less than one year later. On Wednesday, Arie and Lauren from The Bachelor announced that they're expecting their first child together — and people are super excited for them.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the couple announced their news with a photo of them kissing and holding the pictures from Burnham's ultrasound on Us Weekly's Instagram account. And of course, both Luyendyk and Burnham are super excited about this pregnancy, according to Us Weekly — you can tell based on their smiles in the photo alone that they're so excited to start a family together.

After getting engaged in March during a taping of After The Final Rose after The Bachelor was over, the couple announced a few months later that they would be getting married in Hawaii on Jan. 12, 2019, according to People. But Burnham told Us Weekly isn't upset about this literal and figurative bump in their plans.

"The first thing we thought was 'Oh my gosh. Our wedding,'" Burnham said. "Obviously we're not married yet, but this is the way it happened — and this is probably the way it was meant to happen!"

Fans are just excited about this news as the couple — taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share their happiness for the expecting parents.

"Congratulations!," one commenter wrote. "All the best to both you and baby Luyendyk."

"What a blessing!," another commenter added.

"OMG," the majority of commenters stated, perfectly summing up the thoughts of members of Bachelor nation.

In a post on her own Instagram account, Burnham revealed that her due date is in June, which means that she could still be in her first trimester of pregnancy. Burnham told Us Weekly that this pregnancy hasn't been the easiest for her:

October was miserable. I had really bad morning sickness and barely left the house. But over the last week, I've started feeling a lot better, so it's nice to have my energy back. When I wasn't feeling that great, I was trying to go on a lot of walks. But now I do cycling a few times a week!

