Arie Licked A Bowling Ball On 'The Bachelor' Group Date & Twitter Is Freaking Out

At the beginning of every group date on The Bachelor, the cameras film Arie doing something sexy — staring into the distance or perhaps hopping on his motorcycle. But in Week 5, he may have taken it a step too far. Arie licked a bowling ball on The Bachelor group date and Twitter is freaking out. I hope he at least sanitized it first. Shudder.

Week 5 sees the ladies in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where Arie Luyendyk Jr. took the women he's hoping will fall in love with him bowling. For those of you who are thinking that this doesn't sound like the sexiest date The Bachelor has ever come up with, well Arie tried his darndest to change everyone's mind about that. His strategy included a close up shot of Arie alone in the alley, ready to throw his bowling ball (is there a technical term for this) and staring down the ten pins at the end of the lane with his best Clint Eastwood squint. He turned it up a notch by sticking out his tongue and giving the ball a long, luxurious lick. Sorry, I think I just threw up a little bit in my mouth. And clearly Twitter agreed.

As you may be aware, Arie is sometimes known as the "kissing bandit" because he made a name for himself on Emily Maynard's season for his super sexy kissing style. Apparently the "kissing bandit" also means that Arie makes out with everyone and everything. He makes out with all the women, bowling balls, probably his dog (that one I get).

