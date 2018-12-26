If Bachelor Nation thought Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s journey to finding love with Lauren Burnham was exciting, then their pregnancy journey has been just as thrilling. After the couple announced that they're expecting last month, they have been updating fans about their baby-to-be. And Arie Luyenduk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's latest pregnancy update might be the cutest thing that Bachelor fans read all day.

It's hard to believe that almost one year ago, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was just beginning his journey on The Bachelor. On New Year's Day, the first episode of Season 22 of The Bachelor aired, and started Luyendyk's journey to finding love.

To say a lot has happened since then would be an understatement. After Luyenduk proposed to Burnham in March on live television, the couple announced a few months later that they would be getting married in the new year. And in early November, the couple revealed to Us Weekly that they're expecting a baby in 2019.

In the weeks since that announcement, the couple has been keeping fans in the loop about their pregnancy (just like they did with their love story) on a separate Instagram account called @babyluyendyk — and their newest update from Christmas day might be the sweetest yet.

The updates, written from the perspective of Luyendyk and Burnham's baby are definitely a little quirky, but very creative and adorable nonetheless.

The couple shared some new details about the size of their baby in the caption of the post and revealed in the comments that their baby's sex will be announced during The Bachelor Season 23 premiere on Monday, Jan. 7 (OMG).

The couple wrote (from the perspective of their child):

My 17 week b-day falls on Christmas and I've been getting so many presents! So this week I'm the size of a turnip or a pomegranate! I like to think of myself as a turnip this week because I think of the leaves as hair and that makes me laugh.

The couple also shared that the baby's skeleton is now forming at the 17 week mark, is beginning to move around more, and has even started to kick. "Gotta stay active, ya know?" their child "wrote" in the caption. But, there are some things that aren't exciting to Burnham. The mom-to-be wrote in the caption of the photo that she "doesn't know" if she's looking forward "to the whole birth thing yet" but at the same time, she "has time to warm up to it."

But you can't sense any apprehension in the pregnancy update photo — Burnham looks glowing in her gorgeous red dress and growing pregnancy bump.

Burnham and Luyendyk's life is about to change even more. In just three weeks, on Jan. 12, the couple is getting married in Hawaii, according to People. And after that happens, they will be able to focus on the newest chapter in their lives — becoming parents. And they are so ready for it. Earlier this month, Luyendyk told People they were more than ready to walk down the aisle.

"If it were up to me, we'd get married tomorrow!" he said. Awwww.

Indeed, a lot has happened since the show aired a year ago, and Burnham is aware of how fast their relationship has moved. "Everything has happened so quickly," Burnham told People. "But everything has been quick, so it's kind of fitting in that way!"

Their outlook on their lives is incredibly refreshing. Although their timeline might have happened quickly, it happened on their terms. It's clear that the couple could not be any more in love and ready for this new part of their lives.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.