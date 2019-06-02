Nothing changes a person quite like becoming a parent. The Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham are quickly learning that following the birth of their baby girl, Alessi. Luyendyk Jr.'s Instagram post about his daughter shows just how much fatherhood has shaped him in a short time.

Days after welcoming his first child with Burnham, the race car driver posted a photo of himself bonding with his little girl, as reported by People. In the first of the two photos, Alessi appears to be laying on her father's chest. Her and her father's eyes are closed in the picture, as if both are asleep, though Luyendyk Jr. appears to be smiling. In the second image, Luyendyk Jr. can be seen holding his daughter, swaddled in a beige blanket, as she looks up at him. In both photos, Luyendyk Jr.'s daughter is sporting an adorable, yet massive, bow headband. She's not making any particular expression in either photo. The ABC TV personality said being a dad has been "the best," adding that at just three days old, Alessi had made his heart a little bigger.

"Fatherhood is the best. I think my heart just grew two sizes," Luyendyk Jr. captioned the sweet photos.

The Bachelor couple welcomed their daughter on May 26, HuffPost reported. Burnham revealed on social media that her daughter, full name Alessi Ren Luyendyk, was born weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces. Luyendyk Jr. shared a photo of the "first time she laid eyes on me" on Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen cradling his daughter, who appears to be fresh out of the womb. Alessi can be seen wrapped in a hospital blanket in the photo. She has a hospital issue bow hat on her head. Burnham described their daughter as "sweet" and "calm," adding that she and her beau were thrilled about her arrival.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham, who met on Season 22 of the ABC dating competition series, announced that they were expecting in November 2018, according to TODAY. The following month, Luyendyk Jr. recalled the moment he learned his then-fiancée was pregnant. In a piece he penned for the outlet, he gushed about the many milestones they'd shared together since leaving The Bachelor.

"So many great moments this year, but nothing compares to when Lauren and I found out she was pregnant. Lauren had been craving the funniest types of food (like meatballs in the morning!) and I sensed there was a change in her. She brushed it off but her friend had a few tests left over from when she was trying and she dropped one off at our house," he wrote. "Lauren took the test and went into the kitchen. I was in the bathroom and watched as that window changed to a plus sign. I Immediately started to cry. I walked the test into the kitchen and told her, holding the test in my hand."

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham married in Hawaii on Jan. 12, 2019. According to Us Weekly, Burnham described the big day as "Everything that I imagined."

A lot has changed for Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham in the last few months, and fans couldn't be happier for them. Both their Instagrams have been flooded with sweet photos of their baby girl, and everyone is eating it up. Their season of The Bachelor may have been controversial, but it's clear these two love one another, and their little family could not be sweeter.