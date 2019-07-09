Every parent knows that when your child loves a song, you also love that song. In fact, "loving" it doesn't even quite suffice to describe the very specific type of ear-worm that occurs when your kids will pretty much only listen to one song or show on repeat. You find yourself singing it in the shower, on your way to work, and sometimes, in the kitchen as your kid plays the recorder. And guys, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are total ~*cool parents*~, as evidenced by a new video of themselves singing "La Vaca Loca" with their kids.

On Monday evening, Kutcher's company, A-Plus, uploaded a black-and-white video of himself and wife Kunis singing along to the beloved Spanish kid's song, as one of their children plays the recorder in the background. "A kutcher’s sing along," the caption read.

"You guys can do better than that!!!!! Come on! Bring it on!" Zoe Saldana joked. "I had to hear it 3 times to actually get that it was in my own language the song," another follower added, teasing the Kutchers for their impromptu singalong.

It's clear that these two are not only amazing partners, but very aspirational parents. I mean, honestly, your own rendition of a classic tune like this? Iconic.

Kutcher and Kunis, who co-starred on That 70s Show almost two decades ago, reconnected in 2012, and then announced their engagement in 2014, INSIDER reported. The couple now shares two children, a daughter and a son, named Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, according to InStyle.

As the couple has lived the majority of their lives in the public eye, first as individuals and now as a pair, it would make sense that they would be more private when it comes to sharing details about their family life. However, despite this, Kunis in particular has been open about what it's like to raise two kids, especially with a hectic career.

In an interview with People, Kunis shared that the only thing she really feels guilty about is "overreacting" to certain things. "The only thing I've ever felt guilty about, and I actually apologized to my 3-year-old, is when I overreact," she told the magazine in 2017. "I'll walk away, and I'll come back, and I'll sit her down and I'm like, 'I'm really sorry. Mommy overreacted. Do you forgive me?' And she's like, 'Yeah, I forgive you.' Whether she understands what just happened or not, I want her to know that I'm as flawed as she is."

In the same interview, she revealed that she and Kutcher will only have two kids. "It’s hard when they outnumber you,” she said. "Right now, we’re fine. One hand, one hand. One eye, one eye. Two people, two kids."

For his part, Kutcher has previously shared that having kids was "infinitely rewarding" for him, expressing just how deeply he loves them. “You think you know how much you can love another person, and then you have a child and you realize you didn’t know. It’s infinitely rewarding," he once told Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, according to E! News.

However, in the same interview with DeGeneres, he also noted that it wouldn't be worth it without Kunis. "The most amazing thing about having a baby is my partner, Mila. She’s the greatest mom. I go to work every day, and I come home and she’s perfect," he said at the time, according to HuffPost. "And it just seems like everything went amazing. And I know that something probably didn’t go amazing, but she never tells, it’s unbelievable. She’s incredible.”

They're sweet, they're funny, and they do a killer rendition of "La Vaca Loca." The Kutchers are officially the greatest and ~*coolest*~ parents ever.