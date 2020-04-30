Even if you plan to continue rotating through the same four workout pants you've been wearing for the better part of quarantine, some deals are too good to pass up. Right now, the Old Navy spring 2020 sale is happening online and they're offering up to 50% off items until May 4. There's even some discounted loungewear, if you want to add a few new pieces to your rotation.

Every product at Old Navy is literally discounted in some way right now, but anything falling under this promo are serious steals. Their famous already-inexpensive basic flip-flops are under $4, layering tank tops for $6, men's "Go-Dry" tees for $8, and toddler leggings for $5 (like these adorable tie-dye ones). One of the best things about this sale is that unlike typical deals like this, it includes current styles, not just last-season clothes. So, you can definitely stock up on things to wear when cold weather rolls around again while also gearing up for hot summer days.

It's easy to get stuck in the quarantine rut where you've stopped enjoying things like putting together outfits and getting dressed up (because you literally have nowhere to go), but with the right pieces you can still feel like yourself and be comfortable at the same time. Plus, a lot of those pieces will transition nicely into life after quarantine (whether or not the same can be said about your leggings is TBD).

Staple Tee Shirt EveryWear V-Neck Tee for Women in Black Jack Old Navy | $13 $6 Available in sizes XS - XXL; Available in White Lily, Hunter Pines, Black Jack, and Lost at Sea Navy; Price $6-8 depending on color See on Old Navy A classic solid v-neck tee shirt can be paired with just about anything, and you can get this one in four different colors for next to nothing. They're designed to have a looser fit and are super soft for maximum comfort.

Dress-Casual Sweater Everyday Crew-Neck Sweater for Men Old Navy | $30 $10 Available in size S - XL See on Old Navy Don't let "sweater" in the title fool you, this lightweight cotton long sleeve is great for cool spring and summer nights. Once the weather is too warm, the low price is worth using up some storage space.

Baby Tank Onesie Sleeveless Graphic Bodysuit for Baby Old Navy | $9 $4 Available in sizes 0-3mo to 12-18mo See on Old Navy Babies get hot, too, so your little one might as well rock this sleeveless snap-closure onesie. It's also a great piece to dress the baby in for a video chat with grandma since it reads "bananas for nana".

Toddler Tee Shirt Printed Crew-Neck Tee for Toddler in Dinosaur Island Old Navy | $10 $5 Available in sizes 12-18mo to 5T and in two print options See on Old Navy It seems silly to spend a lot on toddler clothes because if they're not destroying them they're growing out of them, which is why this discounted dino tee is so great. It's made from soft cotton and doesn't have a tag so you won't have to hear your kiddo complain that it's itchy.

Maternity Dress Maternity Side-Slit Maxi Tank Dress in Black Jack Old Navy | $35 $15 Available in size XS - XXL and in two patterns See on Old Navy The only way to get through a summer pregnancy is in airy dresses like this one with dual side slits. It has ruched sides so it will grow with your belly as well as stretch throughout.

Fitted Tank Fitted Rib-Knit Henley Tank for Women in Spice Girl Old Navy | $13 $6 Available in sizes XS - XXL; available in White Stripe, Black Jack, Heather Gray, Bright White, and Spice Girl; Price and sizes based on style See on Old Navy You can wear this fitted tank (with actual functioning buttons) casually by itself or dressed up with a jacket or cardigan. It's designed to hit below the hips, which makes it a great choice for layering under a shorter top.

Girls Dress Fit & Flare Tank Dress for Girls in Polka Dot Top/Navy Skirt Old Navy | $23 $10 Available in size XS - XXL and in three prints See on Old Navy If your kiddo loves to run around in dresses, this soft-washed fit and flare piece belongs in their closet. It has a seamed waist to give the illusion of a two-piece outfit, particularly with the jersey knit top and cotton skirt.

Plaid Shirt For Baby Printed Poplin Shirt for Baby Boy in White & Blue Plaid Old Navy | $17 $10 Available in size 0-3mo to 18-24mo and in two print options See on Old Navy This five-button plaid shirt will allow you to easily dress your toddler up or down for an occasion. It's made from 100% cotton that's lightweight and not itchy.

Baby Romper Printed Jersey Bubble One-Piece for Baby in Pink Ikat Print Old Navy | $15 $9 Available in sizes 0-3mo to 18-24mo and in nine color/print options See on Old Navy You can have your baby dressed in a complete outfit by putting it in this cotton jersey bubble one-piece. You can rest assured they will be comfortable, too because it has flexible elastic leg holes and large flutter sleeves to give them room to do all of the wiggling they want.