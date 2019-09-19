What if you could win a totally sweet prize for yourself while at the same time helping a good cause? Well, thanks to the online fundraising platform Omaze, you can enter for a chance to attend the Frozen 2 premiere with Kristen Bell while also supporting a fund geared at stimulating women's participation and leadership in areas of the world undergoing conflict and humanitarian crises.

"Hey guys! I know I'm always inviting you to fun Hollywood parties or fancy premieres, but I thought it might be cool to invite you to hang out with me and Barb doing what we do on any normal day," Bell said in a video promoting her partnership with Omaze, before going on to wash dishes, watch TV, scroll through social media, and hang in her yard with her dog, Barb.

"Just kidding! I would never do that," Bell quickly cut in (although for the record, I would totally wash dishes with the actor who brought Veronica Mars to life). "Obviously, that would be so lame. Instead, I would like to fly you and a friend out to L.A. to join me at the premiere of Frozen 2 this November."

According to Omaze, one winner will be flown, with a friend, to Los Angeles to be among the first to see Frozen 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney's 2013 film about Anna's snow-filled adventure finding her sister, Elsa. Frozen 2 will see sisters Anna and Elsa back together with friends Olaf and Kristoff as Elsa searches to learn the truth about her past, according to ABC News.

But the winner of Omaze's epic contest won't just get to see Frozen 2 before the rest of us, they'll get to see it in a seat next to Bell, who voices Anna in the film. Both the winner and their friend will also be put up in a 4-star hotel, according to Omaze.

Only those 16 years of age or older are eligible to enter, and Omaze notes that any winner under the age of 18 years old must take a parent or legal guardian as their guest. Winners who are over the age of 18 can, however, bring a guest as young as 5 years old as long as they are that child's legal guardian.

Those eager for the chance to hang with Bell at the Frozen 2 premiere have until October 23 to enter. And while Omaze promises that "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes," you can increase your number of entries by making a donation through Omaze to The Women's Peace & Humanitarian Fund, a United Nations and civil society partnership that strives to create more "peaceful and gender equal societies" worldwide. For example, a $10 donation translates to 100 extra entries in the contest, a $25 donates gets you 250 additional entries, and so on.

The lucky individual chosen (at random, according to Omaze) to chill with Bell at the Frozen 2 premiere will be announced by Omaze sometime around November 6.

"We are going to have so much fun," Bell promised in her promotional video. "And every donation benefits the Women's Peace & Humanitarian Fund. If you don't enter, I know someone who's gunning for your ticket," she concluded, with a nod toward Barb. Surely, you'd be a better date for Bell than a dog.