With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak keeping an increasing number of families indoors and kids out of school, Audible announced it's offering free audiobooks for children who are cooped up at home. Titles available range from reads for young children to literary classics that even parents can enjoy, so everyone can get lost in a good book while practicing social distancing.

The newly released Audible Stories collection offers audiobooks in six different languages to stream on computers, smartphones, and tablets completely for free. The audiobooks are available cost-free "for as long as schools are out," according to the Audible website.

The audiobooks available in Audible Stories are organized into categories including Littlest Listeners, Elementary, Tween, Teen, Literary Classics, Folk & Fairy Tales for All — as well as five other categories for French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish audiobooks.

Notable titles you and your kids can enjoy include Winnie-the-Pooh by A. A. Milne, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne, The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling, Hollow City by Ransom Riggs, Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, and The Little Mermaid and Other Stories by Hans Christian Andersen. What's more, some of the audiobooks include celebrity narrations from the likes of Scarlett Johansson for Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland to Thandie Newton for Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre.

With hundreds of audiobooks available free of charge, there's surely something for everyone. "[We recognize] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged," the Audible Website explains.

So, take your pick for a family read and enjoy a story together. If nothing else, the offerings are a great chance for parents to rest their storytelling voices and let someone else do the work.

