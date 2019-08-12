Bookworms of the late '80s and early '90s can rejoice, because one of the most iconic series for middle-schoolers from that era is about to get its first audiobook treatment. Audible is releasing The Baby-sitters Club for the first time (with Elle Fanning as narrator of the first few installments), so fans can enjoy the adventures of their favorite entrepreneurial teens all over again. Listen for nostalgia reasons, or introduce Kristy and the gang to a whole new generation.

Beginning August 13, 2019, Audible will release, at once, all 131 titles in Ann M. Martin’s blockbuster middle-grade series, The Baby-sitters Club. If you're not familiar with BSC, the long-running series starts with the original four characters Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, and Stacey. The books chronicle their plan to launch and subsequently run a babysitting business for the community. They work to advertise their business, deal with competition, and become supremely competent babysitters, all while being 12 to 13 years old. There's a reason these relatable characters with their impressive business sense became such wildly popular role models. (Honestly, Kristy is for sure running a successful Certified B Corporation by now. She was a born business leader from the start.)

Courtesy of Audible

Tackling real-life issues such as divorce, illness, and cross-country moves (members come and go because, well, life), the series follows a this group of young friends as they run a babysitting business in their Connecticut suburb. The first five books, from Kristy's Great Idea to Dawn and the Impossible Three, are read by actress Elle Fanning of Teen Spirit, Super 8, and Maleficent fame. "The fierce friendships and babysitting adventures of The Baby-sitters Club have been so much fun to perform! It has been such an exciting and new experience for me to bring this entrepreneurial squad to life as Audible books," Elle Fanning said via press release.

To get transported straight to nostalgia-ville, here are two exclusive clips of Elle Fanning reading from the title that kicked off the series, Kristy's Great Idea.

Subsequent books in the series will be read by a cast of actresses (many of whom are on Audible already) including Brittany Pressley, Ali Ahn, Emily Bauer, Lauren Fortgang, Bahni Turpin, Erin Moon, Stephany Einstein, and Vanessa Johansson.

And incase you're wondering how the author herself feels about this modern-day takeover of the beloved book series, she couldn't be happier. "I’m thrilled to see that the readership for The Baby-sitters Club continues to grow after all these years," she said in a press release announcing the Audible launch. "And I’m grateful and honored to hear from fans — young and old — who have supported the series with such affection, love and nostalgia for all things BSC. I’m excited that Audible will bring the books to life in a new format for the next generation."

The stories of these female friends who run their own business will probably find many new fans among the #girlboss generation thanks to this new treatment. Who knows, one of them might even be living under your room right now.