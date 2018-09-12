Audrey & Jeremy Roloff Celebrated Ember's First Birthday In The Sweetest Way

It's hard to believe that it has been a year since stars of TLC's Little People, Big World, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, welcomed their first child, a named daughter Ember Jean. Audrey's journey through pregnancy had been documented on their show, and her experiences throughout her first year of motherhood have been documented for everyone to see on social media. Because of this, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff celebrated Ember's first birthday in the absolute sweetest way — with a birthday party that would make any grown adult jealous.

Ember turned 1 year old on Monday, Sept. 10, according to TLC, which of course, called for a celebration. Although scoring an invite to Ember's first birthday party might have been difficult for fans, Audrey and Jeremy thankfully posted photos and videos from the party to their social media accounts — so everyone could celebrate alongside them. It's a good thing they did that, because this party looked like something that people wouldn't want to miss.

In their photos from the party, Ember can be seen wearing a flower crown, opening presents, and eating the most delicious looking pink smash cake (with her hands, of course). They also chose to document her special day with a super sweet (and short) video, posted to their YouTube account, that shows just how special her birthday was.

Seriously, even I'm envious. If only my most recent birthday party was just as Pinterest-perfect as Ember's party.

Jeremy & Audrey Roloff on YouTube

Just when you thought Ember's birthday could not be any more special, Audrey and Jeremy wrote the *most* touching Instagram posts dedicated to their daughter on Monday. "Ember Jean, you light up our lives in the best way," Audrey wrote in a post. "You have a fiery determination, eagerness to learn, hilarious expressions, brave curiosity, and the most tender heart. It is an honor to be your mother."

And Jeremy got just as sentimental about his daughter turning 1, writing on Instagram:

You are a bright light of joy to those who are shaded with the day's troubles. When work has Mom and I short tempered and high strung, you always seem to make us laugh and relax. It's been a joy getting to know you. You're beautiful, unique, and loved. I'm so glad I get to be your dad. You are the gift that keeps on giving, and so I will give back all that I have.

Based on all of their Instagram posts, it's easy to see that Ember has changed Audrey and Jeremy's life in the past year. Audrey has experienced so much since Ember's birth — like being mom shamed on Instagram, having mom guilt for the first time, and learning lessons about being a mom each and every day.

And although it might have taken her a full year to write the post, Audrey finally opened up about her birth story with Ember, taking to her blog to share details with fans that they have been dying to know about for the past year. In the post, Audrey revealed that she gave birth to Ember 11 days past her due date. And in case anyone doubted how strong she is, Audrey revealed that she had a "low-intervention, unmedicated birth" at the hospital with Ember. Yes, she delivered her without any pain medication.

"We wanted to bring our daughter into the world without having to think or worry about anything or anyone else," Audrey wrote. "Just Jeremy and I, experiencing the most defining moment of our lives together."

Audrey was able to do just that, writing on her blog that Ember's birth inspired her. "We want our little Ember to be a light in the darkness, glowing in all she does, enduring, and lasting...," Audrey wrote on her blog.

It's clear that Ember is a huge light in Audrey and Jeremy's lives — and that could not be any more obvious from the pots about her first birthday.