Austin Forsyth Posted A Photo Of A Random Baby, & Duggar Fans Are Confused

It's not exactly a secret that there are a lot of Duggar grandbabies. Jim Bob and Michelle do have 19 kids after all, and many of them have children of their own. But on Thursday, Austin Forsyth posted a photo of a random baby on his Instagram, and Duggars fans were pretty confused.

So far, there are 11 Duggar grandchildren, according to In Touch Weekly. The oldest is 8 years old, and on Friday, June 8, Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Caldwell Duggar welcomed a boy named Garrett David Duggar, according to The Daily Mail. Plus, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting their first child together. Their baby is due in July, according to In Touch Weekly.

But out of all those grandkids, there's definitely not one who's named Duke, unless one of the Duggars is hiding a baby from the public or something. That's partly why people were so confused when Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's husband, posted a photo featuring "Duke" on Instagram.

In the photo, Joy's brother, Josiah, is holding Austin and Joy's son, Gideon, in one arm. However, he's also holding another baby. That baby is named Duke, and he was born within two days of Gideon, if Austin's caption is accurate. Except he didn't actually say who Duke is on the photo, or why Josiah of all people would be holding this random baby.

The Instagram caption read, "I know these guys will grow up to be best buds!!! Uncle Siah with Duke & Gideon! (They were born 2 days apart) After so many baby boys, were happy that @jingervuolo & @jeremy_vuolo are adding some more bows and frills to the fam!!🎀"

The addition of "Uncle Siah" had people understandably confused about who this baby is in the larger Duggar family tree. The caption implies that the baby is a nephew of Josiah's, but that's apparently not the case at all.

Duke is reportedly Duke Swanson, according to the Duggar family blog. "If you're wondering why Duke has the same last name as Josiah's fiance, Lauren Swanson, it's because he is Lauren's youngest brother," the blog reported.

If you don't know who Lauren Swanson is, she is Josiah's fiancée, according to PEOPLE.

Austin and Joy welcomed their son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, on Feb. 23, according to Us Weekly. That means that not nearly enough time has passed for the two of them to have another baby, so Duke is clearly not theirs. But between the "Uncle" comment and the fact that the second baby appeared to be hanging out at the Duggar's house, fans were very confused as to how this other baby fit into the Duggar family.

One person replied in a comment on the Instagram post, "Who's baby is Duke? And who is Lauren?," showing they haven't kept track of all the Duggar engagements and weddings. And several confused people simply posted, "Who’s Duke?"

At one point, Instagram user nicolepi824 explained, "So then Duke is Josiah's future brother in law, not his nephew. Gideon is his nephew. Such adorable little guys!" Yeah, it's still a little confusing.

It shouldn't exactly be a shock to the Duggars that so many of their fans have no clue who Duke is. The number of Duggar grandchildren has already hit double-digits with no end in sight, and I wouldn't be surprised if even members of the family have trouble keeping track of everyone a lot of the time.

Plus, fans don't know a whole lot about Lauren, Josiah's fianceé. She doesn't appear to have her own social media profiles, and she hasn't really been featured on Counting On, the Duggars' reality TV show.

At least now fans know that Lauren has a little brother named Duke, and that he's not just some random baby — or the baby that was the product of a ~secret~ pregnancy. Fans might learn more about him whenever Josiah and Lauren's courtship engagement is featured on the show, or this may be the last we see of Duke Swanson, Mystery Baby™.