Austin Forsyth's Instagram Is An Ode To His Love For Joy-Anna Duggar

When Joy-Anna Duggar announced her engagement to Austin Forsyth in March 2016, Counting On fans had a lot of questions about her new fiancé. Fans were especially curious considering Forsyth keeps a low-profile off the show and hadn't appeared on 19 Kids & Counting or Counting On prior to the couple's relationship news. Luckily for fans, however, Austin Forsyth's Instagram account does offer up some telling clues about who he is aside from his reality television career.

In May, Duggar and Forsyth got married in Arkansas, and in August, they announced that they're expecting their first child. Throughout these milestones, fans have caught glimpses of Forsyth's personality and his love for Duggar. Counting On viewers have also learned some cute details about Forsyth through Duggar herself, especially where it concerns the pair's relationship.

In an episode of Counting On, Duggar revealed that she and Forsyth had been friends for a long time before they took it to the next level, according to Cafe Mom. Duggar went on to confess that she fell in love with Forsyth when he shared an emotional testimony at the Duggar's home. A testimony, according to GQ Kidz, is a "story every believer has that shows others what God has done in his or her life."

Duggar said of Forsyth's testimony, according to ET Online:

Just to see his heart, really, was the first thing that attracted me to him.

And if you've been paying attention to Forsyth's Instagram, it's clear he does have a big heart — at least when it comes to God and Duggar. Counting On fans will be happy to know that each and every single one of Forsyth's photos features Duggar. Forsyth has shared numerous photos of himself and Duggar together, including pics from their recent honeymoon to Switzerland. Forsyth said of the honeymoon, according to In Touch Weekly:

I think what I'm looking forward to most about being in Switzerland is the scenery and getting to do the outdoor activities — skiing and hang-gliding. I think I'll always remember this being our first trip out of the country together and we'll just have special memories.

Prior to the big wedding, Forsyth posted a sweet photo celebrating his 23rd birthday alongside Duggar. Forsyth captioned the shot, according to Instagram:

Thanks Joy anna, Jim Bob and Michelle for the duggar's favourite birthday dessert, the Chocolate Mess at Marketplace Grill. #birthday @duggarfam #marketplacegril #chocolatedessert.

Yeah, it's safe to say Forsyth is quite enamored with Duggar — his Instagram is essentially an online shrine to their relationship. Forsyth is taking the honeymoon phase to a whole new level.

Forsyth's love for Duggar aside, his social media presence has also created some controversy amongst fans. Following Duggar's pregnancy announcement, Forsyth took to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding a sign that read, "Abortion Kills Children," according to She Knows. The divisive photo was shared to Duggar and Forsyth's joint Instagram account. Representatives for Duggar and Forsyth did not immediately respond to Romper's request for comment.

Many fans found the photo distasteful for a number of reasons, although most of the backlash centered around Forsyth's decision to include the photo in an update about Duggar's pregnancy. Forsyth's views on abortion shouldn't come as a shock, however — the Duggar family has repeatedly touted their anti-abortion beliefs on television and social media for the last decade.

Of course, it's hard to tell who a person really is simply based on their social media accounts. Although fans don't know a lot a lot about Forsyth on a personal level, a few things are clear — he loves being married and he agrees with the Duggar's religious beliefs.