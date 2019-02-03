It's no surprise that a lot of people tune into the Super Bowl for the many catchy and funny commercials. But it's also prime time to catch glimpses of your favorite upcoming flicks. In fact, the Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl trailer that dropped on Sunday night was well worth the wait, though fans of the franchise want are already itching for more.

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame debuted in early December 2018, according to The Wrap, and Marvel fans have been wanting more deets about the upcoming film ever since. According to Marvel, the new film will premiere in theaters on April 26 (or 81 days from Super Bowl Sunday, thanks to the handy countdown clock on the film's promo site.)

Rumors had been circulating ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3, that a new trailer would drop. As The Wrap reported on Saturday, although there had been no definite word on whether a new trailer for Avengers: Endgame was actually in the works, it was expected since the "marketing cycle for the film started fairly late" and its April premiere date is steadily approaching. And you can't really beat the audience you'll attract on Super Bowl Sunday.

Additionally, according to Comicbook.com, trailers for previous films in the franchise — The Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War — also debuted during the Super Bowl. And fortunately, the masterminds at Marvel pulled through and delivered a truly epic new look at Avengers: Endgame.

In fact, dozens of fans responded to the trailer on Twitter, unable to contain their excitement.

It's definitely exciting to see this new peek at the film as Avengers: Infinity War had ended with a "massive cliffhanger," according to Comicbook.com, and the newest Avengers film is expected to answer a lot of questions and add some closure to the storylines.

"If you were to think of the Marvel universe over the last ten years as a book, this is the ending of the book," the film's director, Joe Russo, previously said, according to Geek. "And then there may be new books written, but this is certainly the ending of this book."

Adding to the excitement for the film, Avengers: Endgame also has an A-list cast. According to the film's IMDb page, Bradley Cooper voices Rocket Raccoon, Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers, as well as Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, and Paul Rudd.

In the film's first trailer, as Gizmodo detailed in its review, fans ultimately get a sense of how things will wrap up "such a massive storyline."

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

As for the film's own synopsis, Marvel says Avengers: Endgame will be the "epic conclusion to Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," which began in 2008.

Needless to say, this film has garnered a lot of hype and Marvel fans can't wait to see it in theaters. As BGR noted, fans can't wait to know "how the Avengers will defeat Thanos and revive all those dead characters in the process, and see which Avengers will exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4."

This new trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl provides a few more hints, but nothing will be totally revealed until April 26.