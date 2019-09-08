90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days follows some wild and unconventional love stories, but one of the most intriguing couples on the show this season are Avery and Omar. On the show, Avery said she plans to move to Syria to be with Omar after they get married, so fans are curious to know where she is now. Unfortunately, Avery’s Instagram from 90 Day Fiancé doesn’t give much away, so fans will have to watch through the season for more details.

Avery shares her Instagram with Omar under the handle @o.m.a.ver.y, and aside from a few selfies and photos from the show, they haven’t posted information about their current status. However, on the last episode, after Omar told Avery that Syria had no running water or electricity and called her immature, he posted an IG story in which he walked back his comments. “Syria is such a beautiful country,” he says in the video. “It has power. It has electricity, water. And don’t believe everything said on the TV. Avery is a mature girl and I love her.”

Avery and Omar come from very different places, so it will be interesting to see how they adapt and adjust to each other’s lifestyles if they get married. In the season premiere, Avery revealed that she was a typical American teen who grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and had a very active social life. She was a gymnastics champion and was crowned homecoming queen twice in high school, and on the show she admits she partied a lot.

TLC on YouTube

But after talking about Islam with a friend from work, Avery says she learned more about the religion, and eventually converted. She put her profile on a Muslim dating app and met Omar, but assumed he lived in the U.S. “I don’t know if he did it by mistake, but it said that he was from America on his profile,” Avery says in the first episode. “And when I found out he was from Syria, it shocked me. There’s a travel ban keeping Syrians from getting in the U.S., and I knew there was a war going on in Syria. It could raise flags for other people, but I was already hooked.”

After talking to Omar for over a year, Avery and her mom travel to Beirut, Lebanon to meet Omar for the first time. There, the couple plans to get married, but Avery says she wants to move to Syria with Omar until he is able to come to the United States. Of course, her mom is not on board with this plan, and she tells Omar she’s not ready to see her daughter move to a dangerous, war-torn country.

While Avery and Omar’s Instagram doesn’t divulge any details on their whereabouts, it does suggest that the two are still together and in love. Fans will just have to keep watching through the season to see exactly how their relationship drama unfolds.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.