She's a mom of three, restaurant owner, cookbook author, and married to two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, but this mom-entrepreneur has seemingly barely scratched the surface of her dreams — because she's back at it with another ambitious project. Ayesha Curry re-launched her lifestyle and e-commerce site and might even give Joanna Gaines & Gwyneth Paltrow a run for their money.

As NBC's the Today show announced, Curry, mom to Cannon, 6 months, Ryan, 3, and Riley, 6, has taken her previous interests and accomplishments, which include cooking and home decor lines, and broadened them out into her very own website, Homemade.

"It's all things for the home ... from meal kits to bedding to cookware, it's all there and a one-stop shop, but it's accessible and affordable," Curry explained on air, noting that she had to push forward with her vision in spite of the same obstacles any busy mom would face trying to challenge herself to do something new.

Curry, 29, is also host and executive producer of the upcoming TV series Family Food Fight, on ABC, as Parents reported. Additionally, the businesswoman co-owns International Smoke, a San Francisco pop-up eatery she opened with celeb chef Michael Mina, the San Jose Mercury News reported. So it's not like a website based on all things domestic is such a stretch for this multi-talented mama.

Going through her site, I already like the mix of shopping — her Ayesha Curry 12-Piece Cookware set in Twilight Teal for $140 looks practical, but polished enough to display — with blog entries, such as one about juggling being a parent with creating a business you can be proud of and advice for being a millennial mom, from Curry herself.

It's early days as far as the content goes, and you can tell that Curry is just getting going. Meal kits will soon be available once again as well, with a coming alliance with Whole Foods, her site noted.

But the idea of melding style and cooking inspo with decently-priced online shopping and real-world tips about how she juggles an awful lot seems destined for success; so many other celeb-driven lines and websites are not exactly budget-friendly, if you ask this mom.

She's also intent on teaming with other working moms who want to build a brand, and announced last year a partnership with Jessica Alba's Honest Company, as Motherly noted.

"I always say I didn't know how much I could achieve in a day before I was a parent," she told Today. And clearly, she's taken that to heart.

And as she told Hello Giggles, she and her husband prioritize date nights to keep their marriage strong based on watching their own sets of parents, who are still together. Currry met the athlete when they were quite young, but they've been married for awhile now, the outlet noted.

"I feel like passion fuels success," she added to Today, and indeed, Curry seems to have found her niche at the dinner table.

"I’m trying to figure out ways to make it fun and exciting again, so that people come together at least once a week — or as often as they can — and sit down at the table and gather together and have a meal together," Curry told the Charlotte Observer, her hometown newspaper. "It’s such a fundamental way to build a relationship. That’s the whole reason why I’m doing all this. I just want to keep that alive."

I've already checked out Curry's recipe for "Kids Flax Chicken Tenders," and it's doable and lacks the lengthy list of fancy ingredients that other celeb chefs think you have time to purchase. Good luck to Curry with her new endeavor — I think she might be onto something.