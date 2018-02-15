Valentine's Day is over, which means St. Patrick's Day is around the corner... but first, there's President's Day. Sure, you're not going to be throwing a party or sending cards to your nearest and dearest, but there is definitely cause for celebration — albeit of a more practical type. In honor of our commanders-in-chief, there will be a big Babies “R” Us 2018 President's Day sale on five brands for baby essentials — including diapers!

While you may never have imagined that you'd ever be excited about buying diapers, this sale will probably change your mind. No, it's not going to make diaper-changing any more fun, but it can at least make the process a little less painful on your wallet.

All included items are buy one, get one 50 percent off, and you can mix and match between brands and products. (Note that any discounted item must be of equal or lesser value to the lowest priced item purchased.)

If you're lucky enough to have President's Day off work, you can head into the store on Monday to take advantage of the sale. (Which — did I mention? — includes diapers!) Otherwise, the promotion is available both in-store and online from Friday, February 16, through Saturday, February 24.

Babyganics Babyganics Ultra Absorbent Disposable Diapers ($26 for 68, Babies "R" Us) The Babyganics mission is to make products that are not only eco-friendly but also baby-friendly. Across their many products, they work to make sure that they stay true to their "baby-focused standards," according to the brand's site. And thanks to Babies "R" Us, you can now stock up on everything Babyganics. So clear out the storage closet to make room for all the diapers, wipes, bath products, laundry detergent, and hand sanitizers you can squeeze in.

The Honest Company The Honest Company Disposable Diapers ($14 for 44, Babies "R" Us) The Honest Company, founded by Jessica Alba, is known for its ethically minded products, which exclude common baby product ingredients like petrochemicals and synthetic fragrances. Their site states their Honestly Free Guarantee policy which promises not to use "potentially health-compromising chemicals or compounds" in their products. Everything from The Honest Company is BOGO50, so keep an eye out for their diapers, sunscreen, infant formula, baby bibs, and more.

Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson Bathtime Essentials Gift Set ($25, Babies "R" Us) Bath times are a big perk of parenthood, and some of the credit for the fun should probably go to Johnson & Johnson for their beloved bath time necessities. All Johnson & Johnson products are included in the Babies "R" Us sale: Look out for Q-tips, No More Tears Shampoo, baby powder, baby oil, and more.

Gerber Snacks Gerber Graduates Puffs Cereal Snack Variety Pack ($6 or 3, Babies "R" Us) Whether you're just starting to wean, or your baby or toddler is a full-time foodie, Gerber Snacks help get your little one the nutrition they need (and the yummy tastes and textures they so forcefully demand). That means everything from crunchy cereal and yogurt blends to baked snacks and veggie crisps, all in easily portable containers. With such tempting treats on hand, you might even be able to skip playing the airplane game.