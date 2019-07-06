When word got out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning a private christening ceremony for baby Archie, royal fans were likely disappointed. Would this mean there wouldn't be any public photos of their sweet son for quite some time? It was definitely a bummer. So you can imagine the excitement when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended up releasing multiple images of the milestone. And baby Archie's' christening photo next to Prince Harry's has Twitter totally obsessed.

On Saturday, July 6, the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex practically broke the internet with two new photos of Archie from his christening, according to USA Today. And I'm not exaggerating when I say he is seriously one of the most adorable babies I've ever seen.

"This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby," the proud parents wrote on. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment."

The response on Instagram was overwhelming — mostly because followers couldn't help but comment on who Archie more closely resembled. Many of them thought the baby looked like both Harry and Meghan, just in different ways.

One person wrote, "I have never seen a baby look so much like both parents at the same time, this is such a precious photo , so much love."

Another Instagram user commented, "Gorgeous baby boy & happy parents. So precious to finally get to see a picture of Archie. He looks like both of them."

Yet another person chimed in with, "Looks like Harry's baby picture. Anybody else think so?"

Apparently they did. Because People didn't waste any time comparing photos of baby Archie to photos of baby Prince Harry on the day he was christened in 1984. A cropped image of Markle holding Archie was placed alongside one of Princess Diana holding baby Harry. Just look at the family resemblance, below!

As the Mirror reported, many royal fans are seeing a hint of ginger in Archie's hair. (And the more I look at the new photos, the more I'm tending to agree.) One Twitter user wrote, "Archie is a very beautiful baby, imo is a sweet mix of Harry and Meghan and will have probably ginger hair as his father. What an adorable little one!"

Another Twitter user wrote, "It could be my eyes but the more I look at baby Archie, he appears to be a ginger!!"

Yet another person tweeted, "Gorgeous baby, gorgeous family!! LOOKS LIKE ARCHIE IS A GINGER!"

Personally, I think baby Archie has his mama's eyes and lips. Other than that, I see a lot of similarities between him and Prince Harry. Whether or not Archie ends up being a redhead like his dad, one thing's for sure: The newest royal is seriously adorable.