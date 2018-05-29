It can be hard to find the perfect name for your little bundle — there are so many options, and if you don't already have something in mind, where does one start? Why not start with a letter that is especially meaningful to you. If that letter for you is K, then you're in luck because there are a ton of cool baby names that start with the letter K.

Kerin, Keele, Kennedy are just a few adorable and unique baby names. Or, you could follow the trend of taking a classic name that typically starts with the letter C and replace the first letter with a K, turning a classic name into one with a twist. Khloe and Kourtney are just a couple examples, and yes, you can thank your favorite reality family for making that trend more mainstream.

Picking the perfect name is not only important because you're going to be saying and hearing it a lot for the remainder of your life, but some also believe that it can help determine a person's personality traits. And people whose name starts with the letter K can be shy, extra caring, and playful, according to Boldsky. So, if you are looking for a name that will help bring out your child's sweet and silly side, then a K name may be the right one for you.

1. Kasey Alena Ozerova/Fotolia Here's a perfect gender-neutral name, although the meaning of it depends on your child's gender. The meaning behind the male version is alert and vigorous, according to SheKnows, while the female version means thorny tree, according to BabyCenter. Both sound great to me. And of course, either Kasey can be "at the bat," even if their name doesn't begin with a "c."

2. Kristin There are many different variations of the name Kristin: Kristen, Krystin, Kirstin. Although, they are all slightly different, they all have the same meaning according to Nameberry: a Christian. The spelling you choose basically depends on how unique you want to get with your kid's name. It's amazing how much the way a name is spelled can almost change the whole vibe.

3. Keegan Keegan is the name of one of the comedians of the comedic duo Key and Peele, and according to Baby Name Wizard, this name means "little fire." This makes Keegan the perfect baby name for any little jokester. Come to think of it, Key is also a pretty cool "K" name.

4. Knox We can thank Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for this super cool baby name. The name Knox was actually the middle name of Brad Pitt's grandfather, according to US Weekly, and apparently a totally cool first name — it ranked as the 706th most popular baby name of 2009 (a year after Knox was born).

5. Kerin Kerin is an Irish name that hit its stride in 1956, according to BabyCenter, and is not one that you see on any most popular names lists. If you are looking for a unique name, Kerin is a lovely option. And, it should be noted, this name is one very important letter away from being another, currently less popular name (ahem, Karen).

6. Kamila Michael Pettigrew/Fotolia Kamila is a Polish name that according to The bump, made it to the top 100 baby names in 2006 and has stayed there ever since. The origin of the name is actually Camilla, but since coming to America, the spelling has changed. Of course, it's a super pretty name either way.

7. Kimba Kimba is not only a variation of the name Kimberly, but fun fact, it has made an appearance on Great Names for Big Dogs, according to Nameberry. Now just because Kimba makes a great pet name doesn't mean it doesn't make a cute name for a little girl, too. (Even if it does rhyme with Simba.)

8. Keele As MummyPages reported, the name Keele is of Irish origin and means "warrior." Keele is a girl's name you don't hear too often (probably have never even heard before), but it sounds super cool and a perfect moniker for the super tough gal.

9. Kaila If you are looking for the perfect name for your little fashionista than this is it. According to Sheknows, Kaila is a Hawaiian name that means "style." You might want to make sure this little one has a big closet.

10. Khloe Can we all agree that Khloe is the most beloved Kardashian? She's fierce and down-to-earth and wise and so totally stunning, so why not name your kid after this powerful, funny woman?

11. Kal Did you know that Clark Kent's birth name was Kal? If you want your little one to have some super powers, than this is the perfect name. Also, this name will make any superhero parents really, ridiculously, happy. In a cute, nerdy way.

12. Kennedy Here's another adorable unisex baby name. According to BabyCenter, this name is ranked at #72 for most popular baby names. We can thank the Kennedy family for that, obviously, but it's also just a beautiful name. Used as both a boy's name and a girl's name, it's an Anglicized version of the Irish Gaelic name Cinnéidigh (meaning "helmeted chief").

13. Kane MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images This is a name wrestling fans will love. Nameberry said Kane means "fighter" and even if your little one doesn't end up becoming a pro WWF wrestler, you'll know they have a strong name that will help them fight their way through life (hopefully only when 100 percent necessary). It's all about that fighting spirit, right?

14. Kaylee Kaylee is a popular baby name that has made it to number 121, according to BabyCenter. It is a Greek name that means "pure" — something we want all our children to be, and it's a super sweet name that goes with all sorts of surnames. Kaylee can be a girl's name or a boy's name.

15. Koby Koby is a baby boy name that, according to SheKnows, means "dark haired." Your child doesn't have to have dark hair to rock this sweet name, obvi. If you go with the spelling Kobe, the meaning switches to turtle or tortoise in Swahili. (And of course, you'll be paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.)

16. Kipp Another adorable baby boy name. According to Sheknows, Kipp is an English name that means "From the pointed hill." Although, the meaning is not as cute as the actual name, this baby name will suit any little hipster.

17. Karah Karah is actually another variation of Kara. The sweet name peaked in popularity in 1996, according to BabyCenter, making this the perfect time to bring that name back. It's amazing what the addition of an "h" will do to a name (or a "y" or an "i").

18. Klynn Klynn made its first appearance on the baby charts back in 1999. Although it is not a widely popular name, according to Baby Name Science, Klynn has been extremely popular in Texas for some reason. It's also super easy to rhyme: Quinn, Flynn, Bryn, etc.

19. Kate According to Nameberry, Kate has always been a very popular name, especially in Ireland, where it ranks as one of the top 20. And that's not really surprising, considering how many amazing Kate celebrities one could name their child after: Kate Middleton, Kate Hudson, Kate Winslet, and Kate Bosworth are just a few.

20. Kaden Here's another name that takes a classic C-starting name (Caden) and gives it that first-letter-K twist. Kaden, or Caden, rather, takes on such meanings as powerful, tough, and wealthy, according to Oh Baby Names. Other names to consider if you like Caden: Jayden, Brayden, or even alternate spelling Caiden.

21. Kendall Here's another name made popular by the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kendall is probably the one sister that has stayed out of the most trouble — or at least that we know off — and is actually originally an old English surname, according to Baby Name Wizard.

22. Kirby Although this is more widely recognized as a boy's name, it's a pretty cool name for girls, too. It is a old surname, but more widely known today as the name of an adorable, puffy Nintendo game character. You're sort of guaranteeing your kid will grow up a gamer with this name, or maybe at least somebody who gets a discount at arcades.

23. Kourtney Kourtney comes from the C-starting name Courtney. It is "originally a derivative of the personal name Curtenus, itself derived from Latin curtus 'short'," according to Behind The Name, which is interesting because Kourtney is actually the most petite of the Kardashian sisters. Coincidence? Or is Kris Jenner really that good?

24. Kohl Kohl spiked the charts in 2001, according to Parents. It is a boys' name of German origin, and the cutest thing about this name is that it means "cabbage" but maybe don't tell your kid that.

25. Kylie As SheKnows reported, the name Kylie is the feminine version of Kyle. Both make perfect "K" names for any new bundle, and fun fact: in Australia, Kylie means "boomerang." Another fun fact: Pop star Kylie Minogue is Australian herself. Coincidence? You never know. And of course, there happens to be a young, "self-made" billionaire by the same name out there...

26. Karl Karl actually stems from the name Charles, according to Behind The Name, and is sometimes spelled with a C. It's a strong yet simple name that, if you have an affinity for fashion, is perhaps near the top of your list (Karl Lagerfeld basically is fashion, so, there you go).

27. Kimberly Kimberly seemed to be all over our TV screens in early '90s: Full House's Kimmy Gibbler and the Pink Ranger are just two big time characters that everyone knew. Chances are there's a special Kimberly in your life who you would be thrilled to name your little one after. Kimberly certainly seems to be a name that means major fame and fortune these days, at least.

28. Kelsey Teodor Lazarev/Fotolia The name Kelsey is still a rather popular baby girls name and listed at number 413 on BabyCenter's list. Looks like the name Kelsey will never go out of style.

29. Kurt If you want your child to take after their name, than this one is perfect. According to SheKnows, Kurt is an American name that means "polite" or "courteous." Who wouldn't wish this for their baby?

30. Koko Yes, there is a famous gorilla named KoKo, but don't let that stop you from calling your little one cutie this adorable name. Actually, it might make you love it even more.

31. Konrad Konrad is a German name, and according to BabyCenter, it means "wise counsel." Konrad is a name that is not too famous. It hit its peak in 1995 and its now ranked number 3,044 in baby names.

32. Keith Keith is an old name but a good one. According to Baby Name Wizard, it is of Scottish origin and it dates back to the 19th century. The meaning of this name is "wood", so hopefully your little one with this name will be well-grounded and environmentally conscious.

33. Katarina Katarina is a European name that means "pure," according to Nameberry. The Russian version specifically is actually Ekaterina, which is also such a lovely name. And Kat is just one of the cutest nicknames ever (Kate and Katie work for this name technically, too).

34. Katniss Yes, The Hunger Games book series put this name on the map. It's a unique name that's perfect for that fearless child you're raising.

35. Kameo As SheKnows explained, Kameo is a Hawaiian name that means "the one and only." This is fitting since your child will totally be the one and only kid in their class with this super cool name. (Once like Keanu Reeves was the only kid with the cool Hawaiian name in his class.)

36. Kyle Doesn't the name Kyle remind you of every high school '90s movie's popular guy? Which makes sense because according to Baby Name Wizard, the name Kyle hit its peak in the '90s. Sometimes translated from the Gaelic as "handsome" or Yiddish as "crowned with laurels," Kyle is also bound to be a hit with fans of Twin Peaks.

37. Kendra Kendra is the female version of the male name Kenneth, according to Nameberry. Both are timeless names that have been around for ages for good reason. The meaning of Kendra, which was ranked #586 is 2019, is "knowing."