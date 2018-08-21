If you're looking for a name that's unique, but not too unusual, then consider the letter U. As the baby names that start with U prove, this letter marks the beginning of some truly gorgeous names. It's a letter that needs more love when it comes to naming, honestly.

Part of the allure of names that begin with U is their rarity. To be embarrassingly honest for a moment, the first U-fronted name I could remember was Ursula. You know, she's the sea witch from The Little Mermaid. Although she's a divine villain, and I'd have no problem naming a kid after her, there are so many more U-names worth considering.

Drawing from epic poetry, Arthurian legends, nature, and so much more, these names that begin with U are definitely worth your consideration. Whether you want to you name your kid after a wild animal or a cool concept, there are plenty of U-fronted names that fit the bill. Plus, the names on this list are generally pretty simple to say or spell, so you kid isn't doomed to a lifetime of misspelled Starbucks cups. Read on for the best names that start with U that won't be out of place in a modern Kindergarten class.

1. Unity Weerayut Ranmai / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images This is a name with incredibly positive connotations. Referencing togetherness, the name Unity dates back to the Puritans, as noted in She Knows. Another positive connotation: You could say this name also dates back to the iconic Queen Latifah song/anthem released in 1994, "U.N.I.T.Y." (which encourages women to stand up for themselves and each other).

2. Uberto The Italian form of Hubert, Uberto is a name that needs more play in general, as noted on Behind the Name. It has such a cool-kid sound to it. You might be familiar with the name thanks to the works of Italian author Umberto Eco, or the famous gangster tales associated with Umberto's Clam House in Little Italy, NYC. Either way, what a passionate vibe!

3. Una In an epic poem, Una is the personification of truth, beauty, and unity, as noted in Nameberry. This is a pretty awesome source of inspiration for your kid's name. Of Latin origin meaning "one; also, lamb," this name is more commonly heard in Ireland (where it's often spelled Oona), but is definitely gaining popularity in America.

4. Uja A short and simple one, the name Uja means to grow, as explained in She Knows. In other words, it's a lovely choice for your growing baby. Usually used as a boy's name in India, according to The Meaning of the Name, it definitely works as a unisex moniker here and now.

5. Ulyana SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images The Russian form of Juliana, the name Ulyana is striking and beautiful, according to Behind the Name. Chances are, it's also a pretty unique choice. Your kid won't run in to too many of these names in the preschool class. (And if you're looking for a nickname idea, Uli is basically adorable.)

6. Uni Perhaps best known as a sort of delicacy you can get at the sushi bar, Uni is also a popular first name for boys in Norway, as noted on The Meaning of the Name. It's a fun choice if you come from a family of foodies. (The meaning of the name, by the way, is "Dane," which makes sense given the Norway thing.)

7. Undine A name that means "of the waves," Undine is a beautiful choice for any kid, as explained in She Knows. It's also the perfect moniker for a future surfer or a baby born under one of the zodiac's water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces). You could design an adorable underwater nursery theme to match, too.

8. Uzma Meaning "greatest" or "supreme" in Arabic, the name Uzma is simply cool, as explained in Behind the Name. Why not name your kid something so powerful? An alternate meaning, according to The Name Meaning, is "able" (which is actually a pretty powerful statement as well, when you think about it).

9. Ubon A strong, simple name, Ubon means lotus in Thai, according to Behind the Name. It's a beautiful choice for any child. Ubon has also been said to have African roots; in this tradition, the meaning is "family, tribe" (so, pick the meaning that works for your tribe and go with it).

10. Usha OsakaWayne Studios/Moment Open/Getty Images Originating in French, the name Usha means little bear, as noted in Babble. It's a fantastic name for your fierce little one, especially because it has an adorable nickname built right in: Little bear (especially if you get lots of sleeper suits with the little ears attached).

11. Ugène A Norman form of the name Eugene, Ugène is a cool variation, as noted in Behind The Name. It's simple and easy to spell, but the accent gives it a little flair. The meaning, meanwhile, is the same: "well born" (just in case you want to give yourself a little pat on the back).

12. Uther The name of King Arthur's father in Arthurian legend, the name Uther is steeped in literature and lore, as explained in Baby Name Wizard. It's perfect for your own little king, and especially ideal if you have a thing for the royals but don't want to be too obvious in your adoration.