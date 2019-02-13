Though I'm not a mom myself, I have been around babies all my life. From helping my mother with all three of my siblings, to now caring for an almost 6-month-old baby girl, I have seen, heard and smelled it all. Over the years I've learned that most of what you learn will be learned on the fly. I've also learned that there are just some essentials that make everything easier.

Luckily for first-time moms who are feeling a little overwhelmed, those baby essentials are easily found on Walmart.com. They also make perfect registry gifts for baby and momma, too. From baby swaddle wraps that are easy to figure out to a must-have baby bath, there's so much that can make your first-times with baby so much easier.

In caring for my 6-month-old tot, I have come to appreciate (and maybe even rely on) more than a few wonderful essentials that keep Mommy and baby happy all day long. Read on for a couple of my favorite things from Walmart.com that new moms could use to get started on this wild ride.

For Sound Slumber, Try This Sound Machine

HoMedics Soundspa Relaxation Sound Machine, SS-2000 $20 Walmart For sound blocking and deep sleep, this sound machine is the next-best thing to sleeping on an actual cloud. It's light and portable with little fuss and has multiple features and sound modules — your baby is guaranteed a comfortable night's sleep. Shop Now

Bottle Service Has Never Been Easier With These Doctor-Recommended Bottles

Dr. Brown's Original Baby Bottles - 8oz, 3 Ct $14 Walmart A classic staple in any baby bag, Dr. Brown's Original Baby Bottles are designed to help ensure that your little one is comfortable and content when (and after) they eat. The internal vent system ensures even flow during feedings to prevent gas buildup, and the design makes them really easy to clean, as well. Shop Now

Aerate Bottles Between Feedings with This Snazzy Mat

Make Bathtime A Luxury Experience With This Newborn Tub

Forget "Envelope Folds," and Zip Your Way Through Swaddling

SwaddleMe Pod, 2-Pack, Peapods $19 Walmart Forget the origami that comes with a traditional swaddle: This peapod takes the fuss out of folding and securing your baby and ensures that your baby won't make a break for it when your back is turned. Comfortable and soft, it's the perfect simulation of comfort and warmth for newborn babies. Shop Now

For Mommy and Baby Comfort While Feeding, Try This Pillow

Playtime Just Got Really Colorful With This Mat

Bright Starts Zippy Zoo Activity Gym. $25 Walmart Bring out your baby's wild side with this fun and colorful play gym. Perfect for mom-and-baby playtime and soft enough for tummy time to encourage crawling, this interactive gym is an amazing addition to your baby repertoire. Shop Now

Clear Noses Make For Happy Babies With This Cute Humidifier

Make Teething Less Painful With This Baby Staple

Vulli Sophie The Giraffe Teether $24 Walmart Teething can make even the calmest of babies fussy. With the Sophie the Giraffe Teether, you can alleviate some of that discomfort. Plus, it's made with non-toxic paint and has a built-in squeaker, so your baby is sure to be entertained and distracted from the growing pains of new teeth. Shop Now

For The Baby Who's Outgrowing Milk, Use This to Get those Gums Moving

Munchkin Fresh Food Feeder, BPA-Free $3 Walmart For when your little one is ready to move on to more solid foods, the Munchkin Fresh Feeder is a fun new gadget. Throw frozen grapes, frozen fruit ice chips and and age-appropriate solid food in the mesh without the fear of choking on larger pieces of food. Shop Now

When Mom and Baby Both Need A Nap, Try This Rocker

For Heart To Heart Conversations, Try this Adorable Baby Chair

Fisher Price Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat, Citrus Frog $38 Walmart This fun and comfortable seat is perfect for babies who are honing their motor skills. It's supportive and upright with super-soft fabric and clips to attach your baby's favorite toys. It also makes it super easy to get eye-to-eye with your little one for a pep talk of "oohs" and "ahhs". Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.