Baby Registry Essentials To Buy For New Moms at Walmart.com
Though I'm not a mom myself, I have been around babies all my life. From helping my mother with all three of my siblings, to now caring for an almost 6-month-old baby girl, I have seen, heard and smelled it all. Over the years I've learned that most of what you learn will be learned on the fly. I've also learned that there are just some essentials that make everything easier.
Luckily for first-time moms who are feeling a little overwhelmed, those baby essentials are easily found on Walmart.com. They also make perfect registry gifts for baby and momma, too. From baby swaddle wraps that are easy to figure out to a must-have baby bath, there's so much that can make your first-times with baby so much easier.
In caring for my 6-month-old tot, I have come to appreciate (and maybe even rely on) more than a few wonderful essentials that keep Mommy and baby happy all day long. Read on for a couple of my favorite things from Walmart.com that new moms could use to get started on this wild ride.
For Sound Slumber, Try This Sound Machine
HoMedics Soundspa Relaxation Sound Machine, SS-2000
For sound blocking and deep sleep, this sound machine is the next-best thing to sleeping on an actual cloud. It's light and portable with little fuss and has multiple features and sound modules — your baby is guaranteed a comfortable night's sleep.
Bottle Service Has Never Been Easier With These Doctor-Recommended Bottles
Dr. Brown's Original Baby Bottles - 8oz, 3 Ct
A classic staple in any baby bag, Dr. Brown's Original Baby Bottles are designed to help ensure that your little one is comfortable and content when (and after) they eat. The internal vent system ensures even flow during feedings to prevent gas buildup, and the design makes them really easy to clean, as well.
Aerate Bottles Between Feedings with This Snazzy Mat
7Penn® | Square Bottle Drying Rack Baby Bottle Rack – Bottle Drying Mat – Small
Besides being colorful, this mat is a great way to dry everything that goes into your baby's mouth. The fake grass fits all different bottle parts and allows even airflow for quick drying. Small, portable, and easy to clean — this is one mat everyone needs.
Make Bathtime A Luxury Experience With This Newborn Tub
The First Years Sure Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub, Teal
This toddler tub is ergonomically designed to cradle your baby and make bath time a pleasant experience. With an adjustable mesh sling, your baby is sure to enjoy their first baths in safety and comfort while allowing Mom to have ease of access to those hard-to-reach parts.
Forget "Envelope Folds," and Zip Your Way Through Swaddling
SwaddleMe Pod, 2-Pack, Peapods
Forget the origami that comes with a traditional swaddle: This peapod takes the fuss out of folding and securing your baby and ensures that your baby won't make a break for it when your back is turned. Comfortable and soft, it's the perfect simulation of comfort and warmth for newborn babies.
For Mommy and Baby Comfort While Feeding, Try This Pillow
Original Boppy Nursing Pillow and Positioner Sketch Slate
This multi-use pillow is an amazing aid for feedings and propping babies up in comfortable positions. From providing more support for Mom during feedings, to helping baby along with tummy time, this is one super-soft pillow you absolutely must have.
Playtime Just Got Really Colorful With This Mat
Bright Starts Zippy Zoo Activity Gym.
Bring out your baby's wild side with this fun and colorful play gym. Perfect for mom-and-baby playtime and soft enough for tummy time to encourage crawling, this interactive gym is an amazing addition to your baby repertoire.
Clear Noses Make For Happy Babies With This Cute Humidifier
Crane - Adorable Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Hippo - EE-8245, Blue
This adorable ultrasonic cool mist humidifier is sure to stave off those potential cold and flu symptoms. It also provides up to 24 hours of soothing moisture for both mom and baby to help relieve dryness and congestion, guaranteeing a good night's sleep.
Make Teething Less Painful With This Baby Staple
Vulli Sophie The Giraffe Teether
Teething can make even the calmest of babies fussy. With the Sophie the Giraffe Teether, you can alleviate some of that discomfort. Plus, it's made with non-toxic paint and has a built-in squeaker, so your baby is sure to be entertained and distracted from the growing pains of new teeth.
For The Baby Who's Outgrowing Milk, Use This to Get those Gums Moving
Munchkin Fresh Food Feeder, BPA-Free
For when your little one is ready to move on to more solid foods, the Munchkin Fresh Feeder is a fun new gadget. Throw frozen grapes, frozen fruit ice chips and and age-appropriate solid food in the mesh without the fear of choking on larger pieces of food.
When Mom and Baby Both Need A Nap, Try This Rocker
Fisher-Price Auto Rock 'n Play Sleeper, Aqua Stone
For those random meltdowns or when mommy's arms are tired, this cozy sleeper is essential. Light and airy with a hands-free rocking mode, this is the ultimate sweet spot for newborn babies and moms alike.
For Heart To Heart Conversations, Try this Adorable Baby Chair
Fisher Price Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat, Citrus Frog
This fun and comfortable seat is perfect for babies who are honing their motor skills. It's supportive and upright with super-soft fabric and clips to attach your baby's favorite toys. It also makes it super easy to get eye-to-eye with your little one for a pep talk of "oohs" and "ahhs".
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.