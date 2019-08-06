When Baby Shark debuted in 2016, it quickly became an instant hit with kids and a tune many parents came to dread. But although some might loathe the catchy "do-do-dos," the song can save lives. Case in point: Baby Shark helped two moms rescue a child who nearly drowned, and this story is a must-read for parents everywhere.

As South Florida's WESH 2 News reported, mom Dilek Moon was at pool party with her 4-year-old son, Fletcher, when something terrifying occurred. During a time when Moon thought her son was busy eating pizza, he had slipped back into the pool's deep end without her noticing. When Moon realized what happened, Fletcher was already underwater.

"Everything I thought I would be able to do, I thought I would get that superhero strength, and I didn't have it," Moon said about the horrible moment.

Luckily for Moon, fellow mom and friend, Stephanie Uecker, sprung into action immediately. "I just dove and picked him up with my right arm, and swam as fast as I could," Uecker recalled.

Once Fletcher was out of the water, Uecker had the presence of mind to remember something she had heard about Baby Shark being the perfect match to perform CPR . "I hate that song," she admitted to WESH 2 News. "My kids play it all the time."

What Uecker was referring to? A viral video California CPR instructor and EMT Chris Pietroforte shared in March, in which he explained how to perform CPR via the catchy song. He demonstrated that even a 2-year-old can get the lifesaving technique right, albeit with a little help.

As it turns out, Baby Shark's quick tempo allows rescuers to perform chest compressions in a timely manner, according to Inside Edition. And, according to the American Heart Association, 100 beats per minute is the appropriate rate to perform chest compressions. Translation: A pounding and headache-inducing melody like Baby Shark is just the ticket for CPR (the Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive is recommended for the same reason).

"I remember singing it out loud, thinking she's going to think I'm nuts," Uecker recalled to Wesh 2 News.

As for why CPR is important? It can buy a victim time, as it keeps the body and heart functioning before paramedics arrive. And it's crucial more people learn this skill, especially since "recent studies suggest that less than half of those who suffer from cardiac arrest receive any type of CPR assistance from a bystander," according to WVU Medicine.

Furthermore, there's power in numbers. "Depending on how long it takes for an ambulance to arrive, a single person performing CPR could grow tired or frustrated," according to WVU Medicine. "This is where a second CPR trainee could step in and relieve the first person of his or her duties. They could then trade off applying their CPR skills until help arrives."

Of course, Moon is incredibly grateful for Uecker's quick thinking. "I don't know how to thank someone adequately who gives you your child back," Moon told Wesh 2 News.

After reading this story, I'm going to enroll my entire family in CPR training, or at least I'll watch Pietroforte's Baby Shark video. I now realize how important it is to be prepared when others are in need of help.