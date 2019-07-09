If you have young kids, there's a good chance the viral single "Baby Shark" has been stuck in your head for what feels like an eternity at this point. The song — created by the South Korean firm Pinkfong — has been listened to billions of times since it first debuted on YouTube and it's showing no signs of slowing down in popularity. While some parents may be over the song, kids continue to just love it. So much, in fact, that Baby Shark is taking his act on the road. On Tuesday, July 9, tour dates for Baby Shark Live! were announced, so get ready to score tickets and hum along with the whole shark family.

The live show's fall tour dates, which officially start on Oct. 3, were first announced on TODAY. A press release outlined all of the planned shows thus far, so have a look at this list below and mark your calendars:

Baby Shark Live! Tour Dates

Thursday, Oct. 3: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

Friday, Oct. 4: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (Orlando, Florida)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Straz Center - Morsani Hall (Tampa, Florida)

Sunday, Oct. 6: Broward Center for the Performing Arts (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida)

Monday, Oct. 7: Florida Theatre (Jacksonville, Florida)

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Saenger Theatre (Pensacola, Florida)

Thursday, Oct. 10: HEB Center (Cedar Park, Texas)

Friday, Oct. 11: Smart Financial Centre (Sugar Land, Texas)

Saturday, Oct. 12: Comerica Center (Frisco, Texas)

Sunday, Oct. 13: Mahalia Jackson Theater (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Monday, Oct. 14: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Tuesday, Oct. 15: BOK Center (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Majestic Theatre (San Antonio, Texas)

Friday, Oct. 18: Ikeda Theater (Mesa, Arizona)

Saturday, Oct. 19: Terrace Theater (Long Beach, California)

Sunday, Oct. 20: Center for the Performing Arts (San Jose, California)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Eccles Theater (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Thursday, Oct. 24: Paramount Theatre (Denver, Colorado)

Saturday, Oct. 26: Stifel Theatre (St. Louis, Missouri)

Sunday, Oct. 27: Clowes Memorial Hall (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Des Moines Civic Center (Des Moines, Iowa)

Wednesday, Oct. 30: State Theatre (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Friday, Nov. 1 - Riverside Theatre (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

Saturday, Nov. 2: Rosemont Theater (Rosemont, Illinois)

Sunday, Nov. 3: Fox Theatre (Detroit, Michigan)

Monday, Nov. 4: Byham Theater (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Santander Performing Arts Center (Reading, Pennsylvania)

Wednesday, Nov. 6: The Bushnell Performing Arts Center (Hartford, Connecticut)

Thursday, Nov. 7: Tilles Center (Brookville, New York)

Friday, Nov. 8: Kings Theatre (Brooklyn, New York)

Saturday, Nov. 9: Emerson Colonial Theatre (Boston, Massachusetts)

Sunday, Nov. 10: Academy of Music (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania*)

Pre-sale tickets for Baby Shark Live! go on sale Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET. Those eager to score tickets for their little ones can use the code SHARK to purchase them, TODAY reported. Tickets will be available to the general public on July 12 on Ticketmaster.

Baby Shark Live! kicks off in October 2019, according to a press release put out in June. Baby Shark Live! is being produced by Round Room Live, the same production company behind live shows like Disney Jr.'s PJ Masks series and the iceskating show, Rock the Rink.

Round Room Live's president Stephen Shaw told Billboard "Baby Shark" has proven to be more than a one-hit wonder. He said he was looking forward to star working on the live show. "There's obviously something incredible there with 'Baby Shark' and the toughest part for us is taking the three minute viral video and being able to produce a live show for the stage," he told the magazine. "Thankfully Pinkfong has a large catalog of songs that we have access to, with more than 400 titles."

The show will star Baby Shark and his good friend Pinkfong, but they'll take attendees on an under sea journey full of new songs for little ones to obsess over. Baby Shark Live will feature other Pinkfong hits like "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie," "Monkey Banana Dance," and more.

By now most parents are pretty fed up with "Baby Shark," but who could resist cute characters, fun songs, and the pure joy every kid at Baby Shark Live! will be experiencing? Certainly not me. What I'm saying is you doo doo doo doo da do not want to miss it.