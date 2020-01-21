While no injuries have been reported, a fall hazard has led Baby Trend to recall about 2,000 strollers. The recall encompasses four models of Baby Trend's black Tango Mini Strollers that were briefly sold at Target and Amazon for $100 to $120. Consumers in possession of one of the recalled Baby Trend strollers are encouraged to immediately stop using it and contact the company for a replacement or refund.

"At Baby Trend, safety is our number one priority and we design, engineer, and test all our products with that in mind," the company said in a statement regarding the stroller recall shared on its company website. "As part of our rigorous process, we recently identified a potential safety issue. Since we strongly stand by our safety priority, we have decided to voluntarily recall certain models of the Tango Mini Strollers."

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) noted that hinge joints on the four Tango Mini Stroller models can release and collapse when under pressure, posing a potential fall hazard to children placed inside the stroller. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

On Jan. 16, Baby Trend issued a recall for the Tango Mini Stroller with a Quartz Pink bonnet top and Model Number ST31D09A, the Tango Mini Stroller with a Sedona Gray bonnet top and Model Number ST31D10A, the Tango Mini Stroller with a Jet Black bonnet top and Model Number ST31D11A, and, finally, the Tango Mini Stroller with a Purest Blue bonnet top and Model Number ST31D03A. Customers can find the strollers' model number printed in black ink on a white sticker that has been placed on one of the stroller's legs.

The now recalled models of Baby Trend's black Tango Mini Stroller were sold at Amazon and Target, including Target's online retail shop, from October through November 2019. Some 2,000 strollers are estimated to have been impacted by the recall.

If you find that you're in possession of a recalled stroller, customers are asked not to attempt to return the strollers to Amazon or Target. Instead, contact Baby Trend at either 1-800-328-7363 or info@babytrend.com for a replacement or full refund.