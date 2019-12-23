The Mandalorian has blown up in recent weeks, and with the release of The Rise of Skywalker, it seems only fitting that cocktails be made in honor of the mega-successful Star Wars franchise, especially if they're inspired by Baby Yoda. I will take that adorable green creature in any form you give him to me, be it meme, doll, or otherwise. Recently, some intrepid mixologists have created Baby Yoda cocktails that are almost too cute to drink.

Spotted all over Instagram, these cocktails are frequently poured in a Marie Antoinette style coupe glass, and use a wide variety of mixers and liqueurs to achieve the perfect green hue. Most of these sweet creations feature blueberry eyes and lime wedge ears, with a tiny napkin robe that will inevitably make the patron exclaim "aww" upon its arrival at the table.

If you want to make one for yourself, Kegworks has a recipe for their "Matcha Lorian" cocktail on their website, and cocktail vlogger, Carolyn's Cocktails has a recipe on her page that also looks very promising. It uses pistachio syrup and chestnut liqueur, and to be honest, I am more than a little intrigued, as I did not know that was a thing. But really, any green-tinted cocktail would work as long as you have the right garnishes.

1. The Laka Lono Rum Club This drink features a classic liqueur from my college drinking days: Midori. If you've never had it, it's a melon liqueur that tastes mildly of honeydew with notes of sweeter melons in the background. It pairs well with tangier juices like pineapple, and that's exactly what they're doing in this drink. But it doesn't stop there, this drink contains Baiju, which is a Chinese grain liquor made from fermented sorghum. People who love it, really love it. I am one of those people. But it is incredibly divisive, because it is pungent and strongly flavored. Try it, you never know.

2. KegWorks This Baby Yoda "Matcha Lorian" cocktail has ginger syrup, matcha, and fancy cherries for the eyeballs, and I am 100 percent here for it. If you're a tea drinker who wants to get a little lit, this is the one for you.

3. A2 Alley Bar I have no idea what's in this one, as the bar did not list it, but I do like the implied level of violence that this one portrays. Is that a little baby lightsaber he's holding? I need to know. Because if it is, I'm loving it even more.

4. Grafton Street Pub and Grill Fun fact: I've actually been to this bar in Harvard Square, and I can vouch for the deliciousness of their cocktails. They make a mean Sidecar (which is very hard to do correctly) so I imagine their Baby Yoda cocktail is equally delicious.